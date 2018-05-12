GUIDE: All you need to know about the 2018 Gympie Show

ILLUSTRIOUS: Fireworks sponsored by Tom Grady will close out every night's action at Pryde's Main Arena at the 2018 Gympie Show.

ILLUSTRIOUS: Fireworks sponsored by Tom Grady will close out every night's action at Pryde's Main Arena at the 2018 Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

GET excited, people, because the Gympie Show hits town for another year next Thursday, May 17.

One of the highlights on Gympie's calendar every year, the 2018 Gympie show begins with 110cm, 120cm & 130cm Height Class Show Jumping at Pryde's Main Arena at 7:30am on Thursday, before Stud Cattle Judging commences half an hour later at 8am.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the show - including ticket prices and where you can find them, a full program detailing what's on and when, a detailed map guiding you to the right place for every event, a list of rides sure provide your adrenaline fix, a look at what's new this year and plenty more.

Gympie Show Rodeo - Hayley Millard U/18 Junior Barrel Race Leeroy Todd

2018 GYMPIE SHOW

WHEN: Thursday, May 17, 7:30am - Saturday, May 19, 7:30am

WHERE: Gympie Showgrounds, 77 Exhibition Rd, Gympie

TICKETS

Ticket prices can either be found online or at the gate on Exhibition Rd. Both 3-day season passes and single day passes are cheaper if purchased online, so click here and you'll be directed to the official show website, where you can make early bird purchases.

Tickets are also available at Goldfields Plaza on Monkland St and Gympie Central on Excelsior Rd from Monday, May 14 to Wednesday, May 16. Tickets can also be purchased at the show office on Exhibition Rd prior to the start of the show, or from the Sunshine Coast Tickets website here.

3-DAY SEASON PASS

Family (2 adults, 4 children) - $75, $70 online & gate presale

Single Family (1 adult, 2 children) - $40, $35 online & gate presale

Adult (18+) - $35, $30 online & gate presale

Youth (15-17 years) - $30, $25 online & gate presale

Child (5-14 years) - $15, $10 online & gate presale

Concession (Age, Disability & Carer Pension, Veterans Affairs & Qld Seniors Card) - $30 online & gate presale

Sideshow Alley/Ride Tickets Only - Limited Tickets available, $25 per 30 online & gate presale.

SINGLE DAY PASS

Family - $50 ($45 presale)

Single Family - $30 ($25 presale)

Adult - $25 ($20 presale)

Youth - 17 ($15 presale)

Child - $7 ($5 presale)

Concession - $20 ($15 presale).

Concession tickets are only available upon presentation of current concession card concession cards accepted age, disability & carer pension, veterans affairs, QLD seniors card

Gympie Show Rodeo - Katie, Beth, Elias, Emily and Ian Bryers Leeroy Todd

PARKING

Parking is available at the showgrounds entrance on Exhibition Rd. General Access parking is located to the left of the main entrance, and further inside approaching Machinery Alley.

Disabled Parking is specially allocated in the top right quadrant of the upper parking section. See the map below for full details.

EFTPOS/ATM ACCESS

There are two ATM machines located at the showgrounds, one located nearby the Main Arena and the other in the USC Pavilion. Consult the map for more details.

LOST?

Head to the office located adjacent to the Main Arena and talk to the friendly show staff if you happen to get lost at the show.

MAP

Have a look at the detailed map of the Gympie Showgrounds so you know where to catch all the action.

Gympie Show details 2018. Contributed

PROGRAM

Check out the images below for the full Thursday, Friday and Saturday programs for this year's show.

You'll see what's on offer at Pryde's Main Arena, Machinery Alley, Ramsey Arena, Gympie Regional Council Rodeo Arena, the Race Track, the Pavilion and Pavilion Stage, the Dairy Arena and the Bill Bishop Building among others.

The time and venue of every single event is displayed.

If you'd like to browse the full list of events to take place at this year's show, click here.

The Gympie Show Program for Thursday, May 17. Contributed

The Program for Friday and Saturday at this year's Gympie Show. Contributed

All performance times are approximate and subject to change without notice.

UNMISSABLE ACTION AT THIS YEAR'S SHOW

1. Team D-Max: The precision driving team from Isuzu D-Max will put their considerable skills on display with demonstrations at 7pm and 9pm on Thursday and at 7pm and 8:30pm on Friday at the Main Arena.

2. Guy McLean: The internationally-renowned, award-winning Australian Horseman & Entertainer will show off his amazing demonstrations throughout Thursday and Friday's action, so you'll have plenty of opportunity to witness his mastery. Consult the program above for his official performance official times.

3. International Barrel Race: At 8:05pm on Thursday and Friday at the Rodeo Arena, grab your chance to witness something special. For the first time, competitors all under the age of 18 and from four different countries will compete for barrel-racing glory.

4. Gympie Motorcycle Club: From 4pm Thursday, 5pm Friday and 2pm Saturday respectively, the local motorcycle club will entice every revhead with special demonstrations at Machinery Alley.

5. Grand Parade: Watch all winners, placegetters and showgirls parade around the grounds at 2pm on Friday in one of the show's many treasured traditions. Show and community members will also be participating.

6. Fireworks: The crowning spectacle of the show, fireworks will display at 7:30 each night thanks to Tom Grady Rural. Enter their fireworks competition to win prizes.

7. Noah's Pig Races: Surely one of the show's most adorable events, Noah's Farm Pigs will burst out of their starting blocks on the race track whenever they hear the Bugle Call.

8. Tractor Pull: Check out one of the show's true tests of strength with the tractor pull, taking place at varying times throughout. Consult the program for specific times.

9. Cattle Dog Trials: Watch training demonstrations on Thursday before the cattle dog trials get in full swing on Friday. An unmissable show of teamwork and intelligence by cattlemen and women and their dogs alike.

10. Trots and Harness Racing: The trots will be on show at the Main Arena once again this year on Thursday and Friday. Cooloola Milk are serving as major sponsors of the event.

Chris Turner from Maunsell Park Droughtmasters competing in this years Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

Lilly Vertigan with her win at the 2017 Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

RIDES

Natasha Adkins on the Extreme ride at the Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

Sideshow Alley is sure to be packed with adrenaline junkies once again this year.

With more rides available than ever due to the Gympie Show's timeliness with the Dubbo Show, there'll be plenty on offer for thrillseekers looking to whet their appetites.

Rides tickets are available for $25 for 30 tickets and can be bought either online at www.gympieshow.com.au, at the Show Office at the showgrounds or at ticket booths set up at Goldfield's Plaza and Central Shopping Centre until Wednesday.

RIDES FOR ALL COMERS

The Beast

Speed 2

The XXXL

The Hangover

Dodgem Cars

The Break Dance

The Skyflyer

The Xscream Soundwave

Ali Baba

Alien Abduction

The Crazy Mouse Spinning rollercoaster

Kids' rides including jumping castles

SHOWBAGS

Gympie Show details 2018. Contributed

Showbags Australia, Showbag Warehouse, Showbag Carousel and Gag Magic will all be on hand at Show Bag Alley to supply delightful goodies for children of all ages.

Gag Magic will offer Bertie Beetle bags from $2, while top-line toy bags range from $20 to $25.

Showbag Carousel offer Cadbury/Confectionery bags valued at $6 each or 2 for $10 or 3 for $15, Greatest Showbag and 'idiot showbags' valued at $25, and a novelty range is available for $28 each.

Showbag Warehouse have a massive range of novelty bags priced around $30.

Gympie Show details 2018. Contributed