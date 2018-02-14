Guess who's running for council, after Cochrane resignation?

FORMER Gympie Regional Council engineer Bob Fredman will run in the upcoming by-election to replace James Cochrane.

Mr Cochrane resigned on Tuesday and that news was followed almost immediately by Mr Fredman's exclusive announcement to The Gympie Times this morning.

"I will be standing for Division 8," he said.

"I've been a landowner and resident of this Valley for a long time.

"I've got quite a good knowledge of the division.

"I haven't always agreed with what the council's done, including some prominent projects.

"But I know the area and I believe I also have a good knowledge of how the council should work.

Bob Fredman National Trust committee in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

"I'm not going to be derogatory in any way, shape or form to the Mayor and the CEO. I'd only be one representative out of eight, but I certainly hope we can change some things about the council.

"Anyone who wants to help is welcome.

"No promises," he said, "because I've got a lot of catching up to do.

"I was quite enjoying unemployment," said the former senior council official whose resignation was followed by intense public questioning of what internal frictions and possible differences of opinion may have been behind it.

They are questions which generally remain unanswered.

"It's just because of my passion for the region and for the Valley.

"It's not for any other reasons.

"I'm passionate about the region and I love this area," he said.

Ex-councillor James Cochrane. Renee Albrecht

He did not answer the question about whether a win in Division 8 could be a springboard for a tilt at the mayoralty at the next council elections in March 2020.

"I have to win this election first.

"If anything else happens from there, so be it, but I'm not making those plans now."