Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Guess who's running for council, after Cochrane resignation?

Arthur Gorrie
by

FORMER Gympie Regional Council engineer Bob Fredman will run in the upcoming by-election to replace James Cochrane.

Mr Cochrane resigned on Tuesday and that news was followed almost immediately by Mr Fredman's exclusive announcement to The Gympie Times this morning.

"I will be standing for Division 8," he said.

"I've been a landowner and resident of this Valley for a long time.

"I've got quite a good knowledge of the division.

"I haven't always agreed with what the council's done, including some prominent projects.

"But I know the area and I believe I also have a good knowledge of how the council should work.

Bob Fredman National Trust committee in Gympie.
Bob Fredman National Trust committee in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

"I'm not going to be derogatory in any way, shape or form to the Mayor and the CEO. I'd only be one representative out of eight, but I certainly hope we can change some things about the council.

"Anyone who wants to help is welcome.

"No promises," he said, "because I've got a lot of catching up to do.

"I was quite enjoying unemployment," said the former senior council official whose resignation was followed by intense public questioning of what internal frictions and possible differences of opinion may have been behind it.

They are questions which generally remain unanswered.

"It's just because of my passion for the region and for the Valley.

"It's not for any other reasons.

"I'm passionate about the region and I love this area," he said.

Ex-councillor James Cochrane.
Ex-councillor James Cochrane. Renee Albrecht

He did not answer the question about whether a win in Division 8 could be a springboard for a tilt at the mayoralty at the next council elections in March 2020.

"I have to win this election first.

"If anything else happens from there, so be it, but I'm not making those plans now."

Gympie Times
BREAKING: People sick as contaminated fish alert issued

BREAKING: People sick as contaminated fish alert issued

Symptoms of scombroid (histamine) illness usually occur within a few minutes to an hour of consuming the contaminated fish

Gympie dogs most vulnerable in extreme heat

BEAT THE HEAT: Jay-nee Ralph from the Gympie RSPCA Cools off with Xena yesterday.

Gympie will hit 38C with 74 percent humidity today

UPDATE: Borumba still shut for massive clean up

The split tree and caravan at Borumba camping grounds, where two lucky campers came within inches of death on Sunday night.

'I honestly thought it was going to end up on the wall of the dam.'

Gympie Muster launch a sociable affair

Rattler volunteers Kay Buckley (left) and Maxene Grewar with new Muster ambassador and recording artist Troy Cassar-Daley at the official 2018 Gympie Music Muster launch on Tuesday at the old Gympie station.

Extreme heat no bother at the Gympie Muster launch on Tuesday.

Local Partners