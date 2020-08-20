Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Beau Privato and Davey Hughes from the Sydney Hotshots. Photo: EMMA MURRAY
Beau Privato and Davey Hughes from the Sydney Hotshots. Photo: EMMA MURRAY
News

Guess who is COVID safe and coming to Gympie?

Shelley Strachan
20th Aug 2020 2:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Sydney Hotshots have designed their latest show with masks sanitizer and a temperature check at the door following the COVID regulations keeping everyone safe and sound.

Look out ladies, the hot hunks of the Sydney Hotshots are here to sizzle, scintillate and seduce as they perform their hit show “Secret Fantasies”.

TODAY’S HEADLINES: Land in demand, packed court house

Voted ‘Most Fun’ Ladies Night Out, this adults-only, all-male, all-muscle dance extravaganza is direct from Sydney live on stage performing in and out of their stunning costumes with sensational dance routines.

Sydney Hotshots will perform live, one night only in Gympie in October.
Sydney Hotshots will perform live, one night only in Gympie in October.

With more than 20 years of touring they have developed their show into an unforgettable ladies night experience that will leave their audience breathless.

JUST IN: Tinana man killed in boating accident

The show also promises interaction with the audience, including being brought up on to the stage, romanced and serenaded.

It’s the most fun a girl can have standing up, they will be screaming and laughing and thoroughly entertained for an unforgettable night.

Sydney Hotshots will perform live, one night only at The Edge Hill Tavern on March 21.
Sydney Hotshots will perform live, one night only at The Edge Hill Tavern on March 21.

Leading the show is compare Dave Hughes who hails from the Excalibur casino in Las Vegas. Each performer is handpicked from all over the world, they audition at the Vegas lounge every Saturday night in the $11 million venue in Kings Cross ( The Vegas Hotel) and if they pass the test they get trained up and head on tour,

This show is renowned for its high-powered dance routines, live singing, acrobatic tricks, sensational bodies, comedy, costumes, spectacular lighting and unique blend of sex appeal. The Hotshots have been favourite guests for television appearances, including the Midday Show, Sunrise, Good Morning New Zealand and countless radio programmes and newspapers all over Australia and New Zealand and soon to be in the USA, and this year the Hotshots are exciting to present their brand-new show.

HEATING UP: The Sydney Hotshots will perform at Charlies Hotel in October. Picture: Supplied
HEATING UP: The Sydney Hotshots will perform at Charlies Hotel in October. Picture: Supplied

They will perform at Charlies Hotel in Gympie on Wednesday, October 7.

Inquiries phone (02) 9659 4111 or go to the website:

www.sydneyhotshots.com.au https://www.facebook.com/SydneyHotshots?fref=ts

sydney hotshots whatsongympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism bosses: Qld ‘biggest loser’ from border closures

        Premium Content Tourism bosses: Qld ‘biggest loser’ from border closures

        Business Two tourism industry leaders have called for nationally consistent rules on when to reopen the states’ borders, as they brand Queensland “the biggest loser”.

        • 20th Aug 2020 12:52 PM
        Sex register used for parliamentary games, MP claims

        Premium Content Sex register used for parliamentary games, MP claims

        Politics Sex register motions move included building of dams

        Tinana man killed in boating tragedy

        Premium Content Tinana man killed in boating tragedy

        News Two men died when the boat capsized

        Gympie library, bank join forces to host WriteFest

        Premium Content Gympie library, bank join forces to host WriteFest

        News Australian authors line up to be part of WriteFest weekend