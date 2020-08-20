Guess who is COVID safe and coming to Gympie?

THE Sydney Hotshots have designed their latest show with masks sanitizer and a temperature check at the door following the COVID regulations keeping everyone safe and sound.

Look out ladies, the hot hunks of the Sydney Hotshots are here to sizzle, scintillate and seduce as they perform their hit show “Secret Fantasies”.

Voted ‘Most Fun’ Ladies Night Out, this adults-only, all-male, all-muscle dance extravaganza is direct from Sydney live on stage performing in and out of their stunning costumes with sensational dance routines.

Sydney Hotshots will perform live, one night only in Gympie in October.

With more than 20 years of touring they have developed their show into an unforgettable ladies night experience that will leave their audience breathless.

The show also promises interaction with the audience, including being brought up on to the stage, romanced and serenaded.

It’s the most fun a girl can have standing up, they will be screaming and laughing and thoroughly entertained for an unforgettable night.

Sydney Hotshots will perform live, one night only at The Edge Hill Tavern on March 21.

Leading the show is compare Dave Hughes who hails from the Excalibur casino in Las Vegas. Each performer is handpicked from all over the world, they audition at the Vegas lounge every Saturday night in the $11 million venue in Kings Cross ( The Vegas Hotel) and if they pass the test they get trained up and head on tour,

This show is renowned for its high-powered dance routines, live singing, acrobatic tricks, sensational bodies, comedy, costumes, spectacular lighting and unique blend of sex appeal. The Hotshots have been favourite guests for television appearances, including the Midday Show, Sunrise, Good Morning New Zealand and countless radio programmes and newspapers all over Australia and New Zealand and soon to be in the USA, and this year the Hotshots are exciting to present their brand-new show.

HEATING UP: The Sydney Hotshots will perform at Charlies Hotel in October. Picture: Supplied

They will perform at Charlies Hotel in Gympie on Wednesday, October 7.

Inquiries phone (02) 9659 4111 or go to the website:

www.sydneyhotshots.com.au https://www.facebook.com/SydneyHotshots?fref=ts