Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRINCIPAL: Brett Costin of Victory College.
PRINCIPAL: Brett Costin of Victory College. Scott Kovacevic
News

Guess which aptly named school won 'Educator of the Year'?

15th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE aptly named Victory College was crowned Educator of the Year at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at the Civic Centre on Saturday night.

Gympie panelbeaters win new business award

Gympie award win after spur-of-the-moment decision

Having facilities that are rare to find at schools, such as the only roofed equestrian arena in Queensland, and the only school in Australia whose students have built, maintain and race a speedway car, certainly didn't hurt the school's entry.

But principal Brett Costin doesn't think that's the only reason for the school's success.

"Our success is driven by the recognition of our commitment to each individual child and our focus on building not just a school, but a community.

"This is reflected in the fact that 99 per cent of new enrolments are a result of word-of-mouth referrals from happy parents,” Mr Costin said.

The school takes their role in shaping young people very seriously.

"Victory College is built on the mission to equip every child to find their purpose in life.

"That is what motivates us every day and drives us to be better teachers, mentors, coaches and facilitators of our students' lessons, both in life and in education.

"To see a student change from feeling despair about their future and lack of purpose, to a young person filled with hope and the belief that they can learn and are accepted, is all that matters,” Mr Costin said.

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS:

Victory College - Winner

Cooinda Aged Care - Runners-up

C&K Gympie South

2019 business awards awards night gympie business gympie chamber of commerce
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Update: Truck being cleared after Isis Highway inferno

    premium_icon Update: Truck being cleared after Isis Highway inferno

    Breaking Truckie has a lucky escape after flames engulf his semi-trailer, which was carrying a load of hay, on Isis Highway near Coalstoun Lakes, highway still blocked.

    POWER 30: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #28

    premium_icon POWER 30: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #28

    News Strong drive to keep Gympie culture alive puts person on the list

    Blessed 36mm falls on Gympie, but fire threat still real

    premium_icon Blessed 36mm falls on Gympie, but fire threat still real

    News But fire ban remains in place across region

    Gympie panelbeaters win New Business award

    Gympie panelbeaters win New Business award

    News The Gympie couple were excited to win the award.