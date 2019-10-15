Guess which aptly named school won 'Educator of the Year'?

THE aptly named Victory College was crowned Educator of the Year at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at the Civic Centre on Saturday night.

Having facilities that are rare to find at schools, such as the only roofed equestrian arena in Queensland, and the only school in Australia whose students have built, maintain and race a speedway car, certainly didn't hurt the school's entry.

But principal Brett Costin doesn't think that's the only reason for the school's success.

"Our success is driven by the recognition of our commitment to each individual child and our focus on building not just a school, but a community.

"This is reflected in the fact that 99 per cent of new enrolments are a result of word-of-mouth referrals from happy parents,” Mr Costin said.

The school takes their role in shaping young people very seriously.

"Victory College is built on the mission to equip every child to find their purpose in life.

"That is what motivates us every day and drives us to be better teachers, mentors, coaches and facilitators of our students' lessons, both in life and in education.

"To see a student change from feeling despair about their future and lack of purpose, to a young person filled with hope and the belief that they can learn and are accepted, is all that matters,” Mr Costin said.

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS:

Victory College - Winner

Cooinda Aged Care - Runners-up

C&K Gympie South