Guess what this former Gympie principal is up to tomorrow night?

READY TO ROCK: Andy Stokes (third from left) and Bob Cole (centre) are the Rock'n'Roll Boys, playing the Gympie RSL tomorrow night and pictured with some of their fans.
by Donna Jones

THE Rock'n'Roll Boys is a musical duo that, true to its name, presents rapid-fire rock and roll music that keeps dance floors full all night.

Backed by live-recorded bass and drums, former Gympie West State School principal Bob Cole and Gympie Special School teacher Andy Stokes provide all live vocals and guitars.

Their music ranges from '50s and '60s classics from Elvis, the Beatles, Eddie Cochran and Bill Haley through to a few '70s show- stoppers from Billy Joel,

Eric Clapton and Neil Diamond.

"We also play most of the major retro-styled festivals across south-east Queensland,” Mr Cole said.

"We've both been in and around the entertainment game for some 30 years so we feel we have a pretty good handle on what people want when it comes to this style of music. We provide top-quality, non-stop rock and roll that keeps people on the dance floor and can add dinner music as well.

"Our repertoire is squarely aimed at those who love old rock and roll music and love to dance.”

NEXT SHOWS

You can catch the Rock'n'Roll Boys at Gympie RSL Club tomorrow night or in November at the Tin Can Bay Country Club.

