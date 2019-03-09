Prison guard violently assaulted

The 47-year-old officer was taken to Ipswich Hospital and has since been discharged.

A Queensland prison guard has been violently assaulted prompting outrage among correctional centre staff.

The assault occurred this morning at the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre near Ipswich.

Sources said the officer was struck up to 30 times while working in a secure unit at the prison.

"Initial information is that the officer was punched a number of times in the incident which occurred in a secure unit at the prison," a Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) spokeswoman said.

"Officer safety is an absolute priority for QCS, and we are keenly aware that our officers work with some of the most challenging and complex people in society."

The attacked has put the prison is in lockdown, with officers remaining on site.

The prisoner responsible has been moved to the detention unit and will be referred to the QCS investigative unit for potential criminal charges.

Furious prison guards demanded a safety meeting to discuss the incident and security of the prison.

It follows the vicious assault of another officer at Woodford Correctional Centre late last year.

The attack was so brutal the guard had to been flown to hospital after being coward punched and kicked.

Planned visits at the Borallon jail are being facilitated, and prisoners are being fed and receiving their medication in their cells.