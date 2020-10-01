Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Guard accuses Kris Jenner of sexual harassment

by Nicole Chenoweth, The Sun
1st Oct 2020 9:58 AM

 

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have denied explosive claims that the mumager displayed "sexual harassment" in a new lawsuit filed by her former bodyguard.

The 64-year-old family matriarch was accused of showing a "pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct" in the legal documents, The Sun reports.

Marc McWilliams - who claimed to begin working with the Kardashians in May 2017 - alleged he experienced "sexual harassment, hostile work environment, racial discrimination and gender discrimination".

 

According to the lawsuit - which was obtained by The Blast - Kourtney is listed as a defendant as she also used Marc as her bodyguard at the time.

However, the TV mogul has shut down the "false" claims made by their former security detail.

"Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams," Kris' lawyer said in a statement to Daily Mail.

"His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts.

"Kris never acted inappropriately toward him.

"The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job.

"Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later."

 

The statement continued of Kris' eldest daughter: "Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so.

"When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Guard accuses Jenner of sexual harassment

More Stories

celebrity editors picks ex-bodyguard keeping up with the kardashians kris jenner sexual harassment claim

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this Gympie family is cycling 100s of km this month

        Premium Content Why this Gympie family is cycling 100s of km this month

        News Dianne Hughes plans to rack up more than 1000km on her bike in the next 30 days

        Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

        Premium Content Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

        News Big delays building out of Brisbane as long weekend starts

        WHAT’S ON GYMPIE: 13 things to do for school holiday weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON GYMPIE: 13 things to do for school holiday weekend

        News The Gympie Speedway is officially back in action under lights tomorrow night.

        DRAMATIC RESCUE: Man flown to safety after ‘cardiac episode’

        Premium Content DRAMATIC RESCUE: Man flown to safety after ‘cardiac episode’

        News He used an emergency beacon to call for help while camping at Kenilworth early this...