GT punches above its weight, named finalist in global award

LOCAL TEAM: (Back, from left) Troy Jegers, Carolyn Veille, Donna Jones, Joshua Preston, Shelley Strachan, Arthur Gorrie, Frances Klein, (front) Scott Kovacevic, Bec Singh, Tracey McKean, Rowena Robertson and Sharon Turner holding some of the earlier awards. Corey Rogers

THE Gympie Times is a finalist in the 2019 News Media Awards in the category of Community News Brand of the Year.

It is the sixth year in a row The Gympie Times has been named a finalist in the international awards which take in publications from Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific. The Gympie Times went on to win the award in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018, also picking up the News Corp Achievements in Regional Journalist award last year.

From a field of 500 entries this year, the awards recognise excellence in news publishing and build on the long heritage of the PANPA Newspaper of the Year Awards and the Advertising and Marketing Awards that have been a highlight of the news publishing calendar since 1969.

The Gympie Times is one of six finalists in its category.

NewsMediaWorks CEO Peter Miller said:

"The judging panel has reported seeing a significant uplift in innovation across our news publishers, which has raised the bar once again for the 2019 awards. It was a hotly contested field which resulted in much debate and deliberation among the judges to agree on the finalists and winners.

The 2019 News Media Awards gala dinner will be held on September 24, at The Ivy, Sydney.