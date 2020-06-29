GT instrumental in success of Gympie CBD festivals

OPINION

MY INVOLVEMENT with The Gympie Times started six years ago, (however I was a regular reader 12 years before that), when I started a petition, to present to council, to wrap our 45 trees in Mary St. with fairy lights.

Copies of the petition were given to selected traders, to ask their customers if they would support our request.

The Gympie Times heard about this project, so they got behind it with some great stories. The word got around, and customers were coming in to shops asking ‘where could they sign’. So much so that in a space of three weeks we had over 2000 signatures, of which was presented to Town Hall.

To GRC’s credit, they listened and rubber stamped a plan to do several trees each and every year, the length and breadth of our main street. This was a wonderful example of our local paper supporting the traders in Mary St.

Tony Goodman, President of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce

Again the GT was instrumental in their fantastic articles leading up to each of the Mary St festivals, Easter on Mary, Winter Trees on Mary, Premuster and Mary Christmas which have attracted big crowds of around 4000-5000, and post event with double page spreads of stories and photos, that ensured that we could make our next event even bigger and better.

And lastly as president of the Chamber of Commerce, when I look back over 2019, the impact the Chamber had in drawing record crowds to our breakfast meetings was in a large part, a wonderful team effort with the GT in achieving sold out events.

RECORD CROWD: Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman addresses a record crowd of 155 people at the State of the Region chamber breakfast at the Gympie Civic Centre.

This went a long way into forcing an independent review into the Planning Department to make it more user friendly and applications to be processed in a much quicker time frame. The excellent summaries from the outstanding guest speakers, after each meeting in the Gympie Times, spread the message throughout the community, as well to all attendees, that we had to think differently as business people, if we are going to evolve as a region.

Would the fairy light tree project, the Mary St Festivals and the Chamber breakfast events, been as successful without the collaboration, support and help from our local paper? Probably not.

Gympie Regional Council Meet the Candidates night March 11, 2020: Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman.

So to Shelley and Tracey and your great team, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will miss reading the paper over coffee. I am happy to admit I’m an IT dinosaur, however I will continue to support you through your online website. Finally a special mention to Arthur Gorrie.

Mate, your stories were always a pleasure to read, especially your play on words and humor. Your presence will be sadly missed.

by Tony Goodman, Gympie Chamber of Commerce president