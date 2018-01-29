GT helps create new childhood memories of Enid Blyton

ONE of the great joys of many an Australian child was reading Enid Blyton, the children's author whose lively characters enjoyed many an adventure.

As a youngster, I could not get enough, reading every adventure of the Secret Seven, the Famous Five and the Children of Cherry Tree Farm. Pure childhood bliss, it was.

So much did I love them, I still have some sitting on my bookshelf today.

We want to give the children of the Gympie region the chance to have those same sweet childhood memories, so in every edition of The Gympie Times starting next Tuesday and going for almost two weeks, there will be a different Enid Blyton classic children's book available to our readers for just $3.

This special promotion is being done in partnership with The Courier Mail and The Sunday Mail, so the first book of the 16 we have available, will be free with this Sunday's The Sunday Mail, along with a special collector's case.

That first book will be The Famous Five on a Treasure Island.

Because there is no edition of The Gympie Times on Mondays, you can collect the second book, The Enchanted Wood, with your copy of The Courier Mail on Monday.

But after that it's The Gympie Times all the way, until we hit Sunday again.