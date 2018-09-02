GRUELLING TEST: Meet Gympie's toughest new black belts

HIGH ACHIEVERS: Paul Meredith (green belt, left), Jarrod Smith (black belt), Jaye Howard (head instructor) and Daniel Mcauley (black belt) were graded in self-defence style BJMA Krav Maga.

HIGH ACHIEVERS: Paul Meredith (green belt, left), Jarrod Smith (black belt), Jaye Howard (head instructor) and Daniel Mcauley (black belt) were graded in self-defence style BJMA Krav Maga. Carolyn Shearn

Martial Arts: Two 15-hour days of hands-on training is how White Tiger Martial Arts and Self Defence head instructor Jaye Howard achieved his BJMA Krav Maga certification.

"There are no words to describe the honour I feel having this chance to help others progress and achieve their goals in martial arts and self-defence,” Howard said.

"This is why I love what I do.”

Of three long-term Howard students, Jarrod Smith and Daniel Mcauley achieved their black belts and Paul Meredith rose to his green belt.

Howard has risen through the ranks with sheer determination.

When he was aged 22, he was injured in a car accident. His leg was so shattered the surgeons strenuously recommended he sign a release to allow them to amputate.

Howard took the hard path, having a reconstruction. When he was fit enough after 18 months of recovery and rehab, he began to train again.

He is ranked third degree black belt in his two chosen styles - Zen Do Kai and BJMA Krav Maga.

Howard will be training in Gympie and Kandanga running classes for beginners to advanced.

Tuesday and Thursday nights in both styles will be at the Senior Citizens Hall, Gympie, and Wednesday nights in just Zen Do Kai in Kandanga.

For more information visit www.whitetigermartialarts.com.au.