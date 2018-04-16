Growth potential expedites $13million Cooloola Cove sale

The Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre has been sold for almost $13 million.

The Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre has been sold for almost $13 million.

A SYDNEY-BASED private vendor has sold the Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre for $12.85 million, according to theurbandeveloper.com.

CLICK HERE: Why the Gympie region has the best price growth prospect in Australia

The shopping centre has reportedly been purchased by Altor Capital, a Brisbane headquartered private equity and syndication firm.

Altor Capital director Phil Rhodes told theurbandeveloper.com the deal was well suited to their investment model.

"We were attracted to the yield and growth potential, underpinned by long lease security to Woolworths and the ongoing population growth,” he told the business website.

"Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre is a Woolworths-anchored neighbourhood shopping centre located in the Cooloola region north of the Sunshine Coast,” the report on the sale reads.

"The largest residential development in Cooloola Cove is Cooloola Sands, a master planned community which is proposed to ultimately comprise over 800 homes.

"The off-market transaction was brokered by Peter Tyson and Jon Tyson of Savills.

"Peter Tyson said that Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre is a dominant food and service destination situated in a wide-ranging trade area.

"Located in the master planned residential community of Cooloola Sands the centre services an expansive trade area which services the nearby communities of Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach,” he said.

"The Centre comprises a modern single level, neighbourhood shopping centre which was completed in July 2009.

"It has a lettable area of approximately 4300 square metres anchored by Woolworths with 10 specialty tenants along with grade level car parking for 233 vehicles.

"Neighbourhood centres anchored by Coles or Woolworths in the sub $15 million price point are becoming more scarce over time,” Tyson said.