Growth plan for Gympie jobs, investment outlined



The Gympie Chamber of Commerce has sold out its breakfast meeting two and a half weeks ahead of the next event at the RSL on March 17.

This has never happened before, according to Chamber president Tony Goodman. Key industry leaders from Nolan Meats and Laminex are expected to be there, Mayor Glen Hartwig and all eight Gympie region councillors.

“It would have a lot to do with the guest speaker Neil Glentworth, who heads up GWI and Redman solutions,” Mr Goodman said.

Mr Glentworth is guest speaker at the March 17 meeting.

“Neil‘s no nonsense and inspiring approach has delighted our members at previous breakfasts,” Mr Goodman said.

“We have welcomed him back, to present a much higher level version on what he has spoken about previously....to grow this region, to attract new business and outside investment and to create new jobs.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman thanks business and political analyst Neil Glentworth during his last address to the Gympie business community.



“The other reason being that, the direction the Chamber has taken over the last two years has resonated with our members and the business community, that has seen standing room only breakfast events and that has created a lot of momentum going forward.”



This time around, Mr Glentworth will be deep-diving into how Gympie region businesses can make the rubber hit the road.

1. Gympie, our way forward. Practical steps, meaningful outcomes.

2. Our direction, your growth opportunity.

3. Advance Gympie - Our growth plan.

4. Our opportunity, our plan, your leadership - Gympie futures.

5. Gympie Futures, activating our potential.

The sell-out crowd at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce meeting on February 10, 2021.

Mr Glentworth is passionate about productivity at a macro level and is an active advocate of economic growth and the creation of public and shareholder value. He is known for his no-nonsense advice with a focus on practical ways to leverage data for social and economic benefit.

A born storyteller and orator, Neil channels his passion for data-driven decisions into something every audience member will walk away with and simply ‘get’.

Neil is the founder and chairman of information and data management firm GWI , growing the business from his kitchen table into the respected national professional services company it is today.

As a passionate advocate for open and transparent government, Neil is the executive chairman of Redman Solutions , a specialist in powering a more effective and accountable government.

Neil spent his formative years in senior leadership roles within the military and received a commendation for his service. During his military career, Neil supported the social and economic stability of multiple countries, delivering critical services in the face of extreme risk to underpin domestic, foreign and defence policy.