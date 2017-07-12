Growing practice will take more nurses, med students

GYMPIE region patients will soon feel the benefits of improved facilities at the Excelsior Medical Practice after it was selected for a $300,000 Federal Government grant.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien today welcomed the announcement.

The practice is one of 67 offered grants across the nation, with a total of $13.1 million under the Government's Rural General Practice Grants program.

"This grant will enable the Excelsior Medical Practice to expand and improve its facilities, including nine consulting rooms, a new treatment room with three bays, meeting and reception rooms and an additional waiting room,” Mr O'Brien said.

"This will enable the clinic to employ more Chronic Disease Nurses, and take on a further three nurses in training and up to four medical students.

"Doctors who complete their training in rural areas are more likely to stay than their metro counterparts, so this is a positive step towards increasing the number of available doctors at facilities in Gympie.”

Assistant Minister for Health David Gillespie said practices would match the amount of their grants to undertake their projects.

Dr Gillespie said the projects could range from building new rooms to renovating existing rooms and buying computing technology or medical equipment.

"As well as medical graduates, they may be used for training overseas trained doctors, nurses, Aboriginal health workers or other health professionals employed in the practice,” Dr Gillespie said.

"Other grants will be used to create meeting rooms where patients can receive education about health conditions, such as diabetes, so they can take a more active role in managing their own health.

"The Government supports a strong primary care workforce that can meet Australia's future healthcare needs.

"Improving access to doctors and other health professionals in rural and regional Australia is a priority for our long term national health plan.”