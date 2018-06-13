Growing Gympie sport desperate for new home

GROWING SPORT: Matthew Lally has the ball for the Cooloola Comets as they go down to the Bundaberg Bulls on Saturday.

THE GYMPIE Cooloola Comets' inaugural season is off to a slam dunk despite going down to the Bundaberg in Gympie on Saturday.

Aside from all that, it's the Comets home ground, the Pavilion, that is now in the spotlight.

The Pavilion is home to volleyball, badminton and futsal as well as the Comets men's and women's sides.

Gympie Basketball Association vice-president and Cooloola Comets men's coach Justin Brown said basketball had outgrown the Pavilion.

"With so many sports playing there the space is massively limited,” he said.

"We just don't have room and because of that we can't recruit juniors.

"We are pushing for a three court multi-sport indoor stadium which would provide room for all sports not just basketball.”

Brown said it would allow basketball to expand and have Gympie on par with the surrounding regions.

"This would we best for Gympie and would open up room for the next 20 years,” Brown said.

"Ideally the corner of Ramsay Rd and Exhibition Rd would the best because it has exposure, it is flat and has ample space.

"My mission is to get the ball rolling. The council don't realise the need and it's not their fault. It's because we haven't pushed for it in the past or raised the issue with them.”

The Cooloola Comets joined the Central Queensland Basketball League this year and Brown said the skill level of players was expanding.

"There are four teams - us, Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg - and the league is looking to include Noosa, Emerald and Gladstone next year,” he said.

"The men have a good mix of youth and experience and are about one year away from the women's juniors to be old enough to play.

"This comp is giving our juniors an aim to rise and can see a future as we are not just one level down from the Queensland Basketball League.”

As round 3 kicked off on Saturday, it was going to be a difficult day on the court for the Comets and Matt Lally continued his great year.

"Bundaberg have played in the Queensland League and have a great foundation of basketball,” Brown said.

"Lally is a superstar of the league and had a great game.”