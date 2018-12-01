Growing Gympie netball will have double dip at state titles

TOP SHOT: Victory Fire's goal attack Sophie West in the junior a-grade final against the Trailblazers.

TOP SHOT: Victory Fire's goal attack Sophie West in the junior a-grade final against the Trailblazers. Leeroy Todd

NETBALL: Gympie netball will capitalise on growing player numbers by entering two representative teams in the Queensland State Age Championships next year.

One under-13 and one U14 team will take to the court at Pine Rivers in July.

The championships are the pinnacle of representative netball in Queensland.

Latest Articles

Power 20: The most influential people in Gympie sport #1-20

Numbers double for Gympie's summer netball comp

With about 75 players registered across the U13 and 14 age groups, Gympie Netball president Colleen Miller said it would be a difficult selection process.

"We have only nine spots for each team, so it (the selection process) will be tough,” she said.

"But I think that is a good thing because it means we have more girls of that higher standard and we can look at fielding more teams in the future.

Coleen Miller from Netball Gympie. Renee Albrecht

"I hope girls don't get discouraged if they don't make it and try next time around.”

As Gympie builds momentum, Miller said this was a great progression for the club as they had not featured a team in the championship for at least six years.

"It will give our players recognition and get the girls names out there so they can be seen,” she said.

"We have some great talent and we need to foster that and give them every opportunity to play at that elite level.

"Our aim is to have a team for the U12s to the U15s and then move to have two for each age group.”

For more information on the 2019 season phone Gympie Netball president Colleen on 0431 259 961.