CL Mac is asking for permission to expand its Monkland macadamia operations.
Growing ag business to double its Gympie operation

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 12:03 AM
MONKLAND macadamia specialists CL Mac hope to double their efforts in the near future with plans to expand on to vacant land in Gympie’s south.

The group has asked Gympie Regional Council for permission to build a new outlet to allow it the ability to value-add to its own product and sell it in an onsite retail showroom.

The building would be built two blocks down from its existing factory on Edwin Campion Dr, which will remain.

If approved, the new two-storey building would have a maximum gross floor area of 820sq m.

Off-street parking for 10 cars will be included.

It will operate from 7am-6pm.

CL Mac said the location meant the expansion would have little impact on neighbours.

“The nearest urban residential zoned land is over 850m away.

“The nearest known residential use is on industrial zoned land and is over 280m away noting that that detached dwelling is within 25m of a five lane section of the existing Bruce Highway.

“Bunworth Industrial Park was developed with the community infrastructure considered appropriate for and capable of servicing the proposed development.”

CL Mac – which is a trading name of CLHA Pty Ltd – began in Cooroy before being given permission to move to Monkland in 2014.

