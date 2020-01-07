Menu
Officer in Charge of Northern Beaches talks about youth arrest
News

WATCH: Trio flee stolen car, one found in ceiling

Ashley Pillhofer
7th Jan 2020 6:49 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
UPDATE, 7.15AM: Three juveniles have been taken into police custody in Beaconsfield this morning.

Police remain at an address outside Kurrajong Court.

Northern Beaches police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Anthony Cowan said two of the youths were found inside a home with another found hiding in a ceiling of the property.

Officers at the scene said the suspected stolen car had collided with a work ute on the corner of Broomdykes Dr and Eaglemount Rd.

Initial investigations showed the number plates on the silver hatchback did not match.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash in Beaconsfield this morning.
One of the vehicles involved in a crash in Beaconsfield this morning. Ashley Pillhofer

INITIAL, 6.50AM: THE dog squad is searching for a group of juveniles who allegedly ran from a crashed car in Beaconsfield this morning.

Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Broomdykes Dr about 6am.

Officers were searching the area around Avocado Court in an effort to find the group.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police said it was not clear how many juveniles were involved in the incident.

It is understood the car was reported stolen.

More to come.

beaconsfield editors picks mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

