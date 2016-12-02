Group gets great VIEW of the cruising life

FOURTEEN Gympie View Club members have caught the cruising bug after sharing a three-day getaway on P&O's Aria.

For some, it was a first experience which did not disappoint. Replacing the yearly bus trip, the cruise was definitely something special with the women enjoying fine dining, great entertainment and luxurious surroundings.

Most shared quad-share rooms - a challenge for four senior women, especially those on the top bunk. However, with typical VIEW club resilience and much laughter, they adapted to shipboard life.

Some of the group enjoyed playing afternoon trivia (cocktail in hand) and there was always time for a stroll around the deck to walk off the lovely food.

During the bus trip back to Gympie after the cruise, all agreed it had been a fantastic three days - if only it could have been longer.

And, yes, they're already talking about taking another cruise next year.