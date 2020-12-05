Groundwork to pay ladder dividends for top sides

Maroochydore's Blaine Schloss (centre) will look for his side to expand their lead over Caboolture on Saturday. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Saturday looks like moving day for clubs in SCCA Division 1 fixtures as three teams vie to realign the top four after solid groundwork on the first day of Round 16.

Tewantin-Noosa, Glasshouse and Maroochydore in that order trail Caboolture, whose table lead is odds-on to be lost, as the Snakes, after a dismal 52 in the first innings against Maroochydore, need a huge reversal of form to save an outright loss.

The Swans lead by 108 with eight wickets in hand, and could easily expand the margin well above 200 by lunch with aggressive batting.

This would leave the home side to persist for much longer than the 39 overs of its first innings, and even more if Swans captain Blaine Schloss decides to put them back in earlier. Maroochydore trail second and third by about six points, a margin erasable by an outright victory over Caboolture, a rarity that the Swans last achieved in January, 1996.

Third placed Glasshouse could have similar ambitions at Cargill Oval against Coolum but will need eighteen wickets and possibly some runs as well, for a result hardly foreseen when the Rangers wasted a 2/111 beginning to scrape up 195.

But Steve Heise changed the day completely with the second and fifth ball of the Sharks reply leaving the home side 2/0.

Elder statesman Tim Hynes was the first to go, and with anchorman Sam Curtis out injured, Coolum needs to find runs elsewhere for a list that has averaged 95 without the pair.

This will be a big test for a young side coming off its best ever win.

Tewantin/Noosa’s Tom Freshwater takes off for a quick single. Picture: John McCutcheon

Second placed Tewantin-Noosa fancy themselves as well, declaring at 5/312 against Gympie to be rewarded with a wicket by stumps.

The Read Park deck is receptive to the Thunder's Tom Freshwater and Scott Aufderheide, who have paired for 175 wickets at under 15 average to counterbalance a wobbly line-up, and now have some runs to bowl at.

But nobody ever writes Gympie off, for the Gold have produced some remarkable turnarounds, and Steve Brady in form plus Lewis Waugh can be looked to for inspiration by their teammates.

This will be one of those times.

Nambour has the upper hand in the battle at the Showgrounds, where the Lighthouse are 2/14 against the Cutters' 244, having removed Wally Wright, the visiting skipper and batting backbone.

The home side has found some grit and hopefully pride during the season, plus the return of Nick Wallace adds welcome depth, with the rivalry of table positions a motivating factor as well.

On a ground far removed from their run-friendly Henzell Oval, Caloundra has to settle in, and the opportunity now arises for Tom Cain, Josh Peters and a newly-returned Brendan Kelly to stand up.

A wicketless first half-hour could lock this game into a tight contest.