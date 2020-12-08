Groundwater Rd land went from high density to nature reserve

Brian Sansom takes a break back in the day when he was the major organiser of the Gympie Muster. PicGraeme/Parkes fairs festivals qld stage

Letter to the Editor

In recent days, there has been significant exposure of the protection of koalas in suburban Southside of Gympie and negative opinion on the repeal of the TLPI by the council.

I certainly support the protection of these cute native marsupials as long as the cost and sacrifice is shared equally by all the community.

We have owned our property at Groundwater Road since 1974, and over that time have seen residential properties created on the east and on the north of the property.

The council, under its zoning, designated a significant part of our land as high density residential zoning. With this in mind, we decided to keep the property as a part of our retirement package as self-funded retirees. We are just one of many who were adversely affected by the TLPI.

Groundwater Road travels through the Southside and continues out to connect with Lawson Road.

For the past few years, due to restrictions, we have not been able to clear or develop the land and, in my opinion, it is now becoming a fire hazard.

The value of our land as a natural refuge area cannot be compared to potential residential development value.

Any development would include the retention of an area of natural bushland. I firmly believe there is room in our residential area for all God’s creatures, including humans.

I certainly support the repeal of the Temporary Local Planning Instruments (TLPI) as being considered by Gympie Regional Council.

Brian Sansom, Spicer Street, Gympie