25°
News

Groundbreaking spotting bug lure boosts production for growers

Shelley Strachan | 25th Jul 2017 11:00 AM
The trap is now available for Gympie region fruit and nut growers.
The trap is now available for Gympie region fruit and nut growers.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PEST lure and trap, 25 years under development, has been released to assist Gympie region fruit and nut growers boost production and slash control costs.

Banana spotting bug is a major threat to the production of many loved crops, including avocado, banana, cashews, custard apple, macadamia, mango, blueberry, papaya, guava, lychee, passionfruit, citrus and other tree crops.

The lure and trap relies on a synthetic pheromone that simulates the bug's own attractant. Growers will be able to use the lure and specially designed trap to detect the bug's presence, and then only apply pesticides if and when they are required.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has led the development and commercialisation of the lure and trap - an initiative that has taken more than a quarter of a century of work, and expertise, to refine.

The last stage of the research was co-funded by Horticulture Innovation Australia using avocado, custard apple, lychee, macadamia, passionfruit and papaya industry levies and funds from the Australian Government.

Department of Agriculture and Fisheries senior entomologist Ian Newton said banana spotting bugs are difficult to see as they are camouflaged and shy away from movement, which makes monitoring extremely difficult.

"As a result, some growers will often wait until damage is already done, or resort to calendar spraying, which results in too many unnecessary sprays,” Dr Newton said.

"The trap allows growers to make informed decisions on when to spray, based on real-time bug pressure. This trap results in spray cost savings, improved fruit quality and reduced losses.”

The trap is now available to all growers to purchase for the first time, under commercial arrangements with Organic Crop Protectants, and will be stocked by most agricultural supply retailers.

"OCP is proud to be part of the development of the BSB Trap and Lure,” OCP managing director Gary Leeson said.

"The clean and green image of Australian produce and more importantly the protection of Queensland's precious natural wonders like the Great Barrier Reef relies on the development and implementation of innovative low environmental risk solutions to crop pests.

"Insect pheromone technology and trapping like the BSB Lure and Trap will help Queensland farmers better predict and control this key pest which is a triple bottom line result for all involved.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  farming fruit growers pest primary producer rural news

Power bills: How to save up to $507 a year on energy

Power bills: How to save up to $507 a year on energy

POWER bills are often among the most shocking to the household budget, but there is a way to soften its landing, and save up to $507 a year.

Gympie's extreme desert-like temperatures

DEDICATED: Peter Bosse, crossing Kidd Bridge, went for his regular morning walk despite the plummeting temperatures.

From freezing cold starts to toasty days

Mosquitoes buzzy infecting Gympie locals with diseases

Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.

306 Coast health region residents diagnosed with Ross River virus

Child safety officers join cops on the front line

CHILD safety officers to work with police to probe claims of child abuse

Local Partners

Tributes paid to key player who fought Traveston Dam

A FAMILY synonymous with the Sunshine Coast is mourning the death of a man who played an understated but vital role in saving Mary Valley from the Traveston Dam

A big day for little citizens

Kingstyn Fisher.

A rousing success at the Little Kids Day Out

Submissions to soon close on 2017 Heart of Gold

CALLING ALL FILMMAKERS: Heart of Gold Artistic Director Emily Avila encourages filmmakers to get their entries in for this year's international short film festival.

Film makers only have weeks left to submit

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Bieber quit tour to set up his own church?

JUSTIN Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour with speculation he wants to set up his very own church.

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

The Bachelor Australia‘s Leah

Her dress was certainly daring, but she wasn't aware by just how much

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Wilkinson back on air after ‘holiday hell’

Lisa Wilkinson returns to air, cast in hand.

Lisa Wilkinson still feels "a bit ordinary" after holiday from hell

Northern Rivers truckie takes on Ninja Warrior Grand Final

RIGHT AT HOME: Tom Hazell in his backyard ninja set-up.

Truckie one of 21 ninjas in Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

want 2 buy a Mary Valley piece of paradise!

160 Amamoor Dagun Road, Amamoor 4570

3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Oh yeah, you better believe it, another fantastic property up for sale in the Mary Valley! So picture this, country style western red cedar home, stunning views...

EXTRA RARE! LARGE BLOCKS IN CBD AREA

19 Station Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land Presented for sale are these 2 great blocks in Gympie CBD. Situated ... EXPRESSIONS OF...

Presented for sale are these 2 great blocks in Gympie CBD. Situated above flood lines are the two blocks lot 540 is 1012m2 and lot 541 is 845.4m2. These freehold...

A VIEW TO QUALITY

Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 Offers Over...

This unique property offers privacy and panoramic views and is set up for your enjoyment and ease of management. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of rich, rolling country...

LARGE ACREAGE SMALL PRICE

Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $275,000

If you're looking to get away from it all but still be handy to modern conveniences this picturesque and private 98 acre (39.69ha) property deserves an...

Its ALL about Position

26 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 2 $300,000

This great little home has water views to the foreshore.... Thats how close you are to the foreshore. Simply magic !! This property would be perfect for a...

DID YOU SAY 5 ACRES?

288 Randwick Road, East Deep Creek 4570

House 3 1 1 $339,000

Would you like to live close to town on approximately five, flood free acres with a bitumen road running straight past your property? This three bedroom...

TUCKED AWAY FROM THE WORLD BUT STILL CLOSE TO EVERYTHING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Call Jaimi Thomas now on 0400 224 948 to see this lowset brick home. This well maintained home will not disappoint. Once inside you will discover 3 doubled...

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

country lifestyle close 2 town!

10 Burgess Road, Calico Creek 4570

3 1 2 $495,000!

Its time to settle into the country life with this one! Fall in love with the charm this property has to offer with rolling green hills, a creek, beautiful gardens...

BUILT TO LAST

Lot 27 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 5 $275,000

This well presented home on 1012m2 has been built by one of Gympie's better builders and is here to stay. The highset home, built with a split block base with a...

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare