Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Methamphetamine was just one of the reasons that brought people to the court this week.
Methamphetamine was just one of the reasons that brought people to the court this week. kaarsten
News

Grog, speed and 'unpredictable' violence in Gympie court

Arthur Gorrie
by
13th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Unpredictably violent

A TUCHEKOI man, described as "unpredictably violent” at a recent Gympie Magistrates Court appearance, has been further remanded on charges of extreme violence against his former partner.

Benji Aaron Anthony Hemmett, 39, appeared in the court by video link from jail, after being denied bail at his last court appearance in January.

Charges against Hemmett allege kidnapping, strangling and assaulting the woman, assault with bodily harm, attempted unlawful entry to property, attempted stealing and entering a dwelling with criminal intent.

Hemmett was remanded to appear again on April 15.

Quick nap not enough

A NAP did not quite save a Widgee man who drank a six-pack of Fourex Gold before driving.

Bobby-Jo Rowlands, 27, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Abel Smith Pde, Mt Isa, on January 12.

The court heard police stopped him at 10.30pm and his breath test reading was .065 per cent.

Rowlands told the court he had slept before driving and woke up feeling he was able to drive legally.

He was fined $200 and disqualified for one month.

Stabbing excuse

RECEIVING medical treatment for stab wounds was a good enough excuse, at least for now, for a man who failed to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was to face fraud and stealing charges.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan remanded Scott Anthony Baker, 35, to March 25, and delayed the issue of an arrest warrant.

Speed cars

A YATALA man and a Noosa woman had drug offences to explain in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, both of them involving vehicles.

But only the man, Tana Mateen Te Keepa Jacobs, turned up.

Jacobs, 54, was fined $300, with no conviction recorded, after police found a glass pipe and a set of scales in his car on February 24. Jacobs pleaded guilty to charges alleging the items were drug related.

The woman, Julie-Anne Elizabeth Sargent, 37, of Sunrise Beach, is now subject to an arrest warrant after her failure to appear on charges of possessing meth amphetamine and a used syringe.

In another matter, a warrant was issued for Scott William Trask, 41, of Gympie after he failed to appear on charges of stealing and possession of a drug pipe.

Shoplifting fine

A SOUTHSIDE woman who pleaded guilty in writing was fined $250 in her absence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Patricia Elizabeth Frances Tau, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution of just over $111 for items taken without payment from a Gympie pharmacy.

drink driving gympie court gympie crime meth amphetamine stabbing violence against women
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gun Gympie cricketer to play for Australia this year

    premium_icon Gun Gympie cricketer to play for Australia this year

    News 'Four years ago I didn't think I'd be as good as I would be. It's taken time but there's a lot I can do now, on and off the field.'

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:05 AM
    AFLW: Lions fall to Blues despite Keeffe's best efforts

    premium_icon AFLW: Lions fall to Blues despite Keeffe's best efforts

    News It was Keeffe's third game.

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:02 AM
    Gympie women punch above weight when it comes to uni

    premium_icon Gympie women punch above weight when it comes to uni

    News Region's women outpace state's rate of tertiary education.

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    MP celebrates Gympie uni win, congratulates USC patience

    premium_icon MP celebrates Gympie uni win, congratulates USC patience

    News It's about time: Tony Perrett

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:01 AM