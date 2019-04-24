Big Qld names ‘slugged $7.5b’ under carbon plan

Arnott’s is one of the big names to be affected.

DOZENS of companies with Queensland operations employing about 10,000 people would have to fork out up to $7.4 billion in carbon offsets under Labor's emissions reduction target, according to Coalition modelling.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor said this would put pressure on family bills as companies pass on the cost to basic staples like chicken, beef, dairy, public transport and even water.

Household names such as Arnotts and chicken processor Baiada (which produces Steggles) would be hit under the plan.

Pressure will be put on grocery prices as companies with operations in Queensland have to pay up millions of dollars under Labor’s emissions reduction plan, according to Coalition modelling.

The Coalition estimates they could have to pay up to $3.78 million and $8.24 million respectively in carbon offsets over a decade to met their obligations under Labor, assuming they don't attempt to cut their emissions.

Queensland Urban Utilities could have to pay up to $6.03 million and Queensland Rail $5.65 million.

But Labor's energy spokesman Mark Butler said the numbers weren't "worth the paper they're written on" and were based on "ridiculous assumptions".

"Modelling that assumes such a high offset price is weird, wacky and wrong," he said.

"(Prime Minister) Scott Morrison is a coal-carrying, climate-change-denying cave dweller who is stuck in the past."

Mr Taylor said Labor's plan was a hidden carbon tax on everything.

"Dozens of Queensland firms employing thousands of Queenslanders will be shocked to learn that they face a massive carbon tax hit under a Shorten Government," he said.

Labor's policy is a cap-and-trade scheme which would extending the existing government policy which targets businesses that emit 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year to those that emit 25,000 tonnes.

Opposition energy spokesman Mark Butler says the government’s numbers a “weird, wacky and wrong”. Picture: Kym Smith

More than half the companies with operations in Queensland that would be impacted by the new Labor policy are already covered under the existing scheme.

The government's modelling is based on the companies having to cut emissions by 45 per cent - but only on purchasing offsets to meet their obligations, assuming an international carbon price of $35 a tonne in 2020 rising $62 by 2030.

But Mr Butler said Labor would consult with industry on baselines for emissions that should apply to companies on an individual basis, and that those who reduced emissions below their obligations could sell the difference as carbon credits.