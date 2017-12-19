Grinch steals Mary St decorations

STOLEN SPIRIT: Branch and Blossom owner Jan Jones has been left "disheartened” by the theft of her store's Christmas decorations.

A CHRISTMAS grinch has dented the festive cheer of one Mary St trader who found her shop's outdoor decorations stolen early this week.

Jan Jones, who took over the Branch and Blossom florist (formerly Florist of Distinction) three months ago, had hoped to join the festive fun the street hosts in the holidays.

Her cheer was short-lived, however, when she returned to work Monday to find the wooden snowflakes she left hanging from the shop's sign had been ripped down and stolen over the weekend.

"I was just disheartened,” she said.

"We were just trying to participate and do something for the community, and that's how you get rewarded.”

As the decorations were small and inexpensive, she said it was not cost that was the issue but community spirit.

"You try to improve the street, you try to make things nice, and that's what people do,” Mrs Jones said.

Unfortunately, this attitude was not isolated to the holiday season either.

"There's people who continuously walk their dog up the street and let them urinate all over my big pot plants that I've got on display out the front,” she said. "Even the other night for Christmas on Mary people had dumped rubbish in my pot plants as well so I had to clean rubbish up out of the front display.

"They ruin it and they make you think twice about doing these sorts of things.”

While she knew it was not most people, the impact was still the same.

It was also left her wondering if the extra effort was worth it.

"I'm actually re-thinking whether or not to even put the displays out the front, and I also took down my Christmas decorations from the tree that I decorated as well,” she said.

"What's the point if they're just going to get stolen?”