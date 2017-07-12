21°
News

Grim view for Gympie cancer care funding

Arthur Gorrie
| 12th Jul 2017 6:02 PM Updated: 13th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
IN NEED: Little Haven fund raising volunteers Jared Weier, Rae Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Curry and Narelle Griffiths.
IN NEED: Little Haven fund raising volunteers Jared Weier, Rae Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Curry and Narelle Griffiths. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE people, no matter how generous, can no longer afford to spend $500,000 a year to support just one service, however vital.

That was the grim warning from Sue Manton, who co-ordinates the work of the region's Little Haven Palliative Care charity.

Ms Manton said the organisation and its people urgently needed more money from Queensland Health to keen functioning.

The alternative, hospital care, was not ideal for patients and would cost more for the government.

"QHealth funds approximately one-third of expenses. The gap in Little Haven's 2016/17 financial year is about $500,000," Ms Manton said.

"This has now become beyond the ability of a small community, albeit a very generous community.

"This year, Little Haven will post a deficit of $160,000.

"We would have had a deficit last year too, but someone left us a house, which covered that cost.

"Our objective of receiving funding for our nursing visits to palliative patients referred from the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service seemed a reasonable request."

The Little Haven service had been lauded for providing "exceptional care" for patients who would not be accepted without funding, if referred to any other service.

"The HSS would have to carry the cost of equipment hire and transport, all of which Little Haven provides free of charge," Ms Manton said.

"In contrast to assertions (by Health Minister Cameron Dick) in The Gympie Times, we were told there was no more palliative funding available for community care and they have no plans to redirect funding allocated elsewhere," she said.

Ms Manton said Little Haven had a record of providing the most cost- effective service available and the best outcome for patients.

"The only advice on offer was simply to close our books and stop accepting early admissions to our service," she said.

"It seems there was little interest in the impact this would have on the patient, our community or the Gympie Hospital."

Gympie Times

Topics:  cameron dick gympie health health little haven little haven palliative care

Doug raises glass to the 'soft opening' of his new pub

Doug raises glass to the 'soft opening' of his new pub

Perfect timing - without a local pub to head to, where would the community gather to watch tonight's Origin decider?

Promising Gympie goalkeeper earns state selection

PROMISING YOUNGSTER: Shannon Nyberg has been selected as goalkeeper for the Queensland under-13 team for the National Championships in Perth in September.

Talented goalkeeper makes state side

Devils and Stags tend wounds after defeats

DEFEATS: Both local teams, the Mary Valley Stags and the Gympie Devils, suffered defeats on the weekend. Reece Coleman, Gympie Devils, leaves the field downcast.

Local teams cop losses

Out of the ashes and into the future

All good news for the Gympie region

Local Partners

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

An incredible sign of progress for young, Gympie-born Scott Hoare

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Emma Patil, Jessica Patil, Jackie Dillon, Heather Goodall, Shlok Patil and Samvid Patil.

BRINGING a personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Many Gympie-ites living with diabetes and don't know it

FACILITATOR: Healthy lifestyle co-ordinator Kerry Roach will host a type 2 diabetes session at Gympie Community Health on August 10.

Are you at risk of diabetes?

Tragic start to Gympie's koala breeding season

There has been a tragic start to the Gympie region's koala breeding season.

Letter: Koala breeding season in this region has started

O'Donnell house victorious in Widgee school athletics

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Teacher Robert Andrews gives Benjamin Dighton some pointers as he tries the discus throwing at Widgee State School's recent athletics day.

Good sports take the field at Widgee

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, Nicole Kidman makes up for with a spellbinding performance in this sexually-charged psychodrama.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

HERE'S HOW: Free Muster pass for super fun bar gig

CROWBAR CROWD: "Everyone is everyone's mate,” Crowbar Coordinator Jess Maier said of the Crowbar crowd.

Everyone is everyone's mate at this gig

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

10+ acres with 2 homes!

9 Bruce Highway, Chatsworth 4570

7 2 7 OFFERS OVER...

No, this is not a misprint. We are seriously selling 2 houses on almost 11 acres for this great price, in this great location. Fantastic lifestyle or money making...

A PIECE OF HISTORY UP FOR SALE

40 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $400,000

Situated at the old Scottish Drive-in Theatre site is an 8.7 acre parcel of land, fully fenced with subdivision potential of up to 20 blocks. The property has two...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $409,000

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

GIVE ME A HOME AMONGST THE GUM TREES

57 Herron Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 2 4 $329,000

Nestled amongst the gum trees on a private 6074m2 allotment, this home is ideally located in the exclusive residential area of Pie Creek. Conveniently situated...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

PERFECT WEEKEND GETAWAY

Wolvi 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

Do you need a weekend getaway but have a tight budget? Why not grab this private 2.15ha (approx. 5 acres) bush block. Situated in the sought after, high rainfall...

SOLID INVESTMENT - PRICED TO SELL !!

20 Wises Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 2 $195,000

Highset Queenslander style home on 913m2 allotment. Tongue and groove interior, separate dining room with fireplace and fans, shower over bath, needs some TLC.

HUGE REDUCTION!!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $460,000

Great opportunity to have your slice of quiet country living on 5 acres. This 4 bedroom brick home features a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

GOING NOW: 9 houses under $200k in Gympie

5 Simone Court, $199,000

'Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to own'

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!