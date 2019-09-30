Menu
Grim discovery three days after fatal crash

by Sarah Matthews
30th Sep 2019 7:13 AM
A MAN has been found dead in his car several days after crashing into a gully in Far North Queensland.

According to police, the 47-year-old Cooktown man had been driving from Cooktown to Cairns in the early hours of Thursday morning when his car left the road on a bend and crashed into a gully.

He was found by a member of the public around 2km south of the Byrestown Range rest area on Sunday afternoon, three days after the crash.

Preliminary investigations suggest the 47-year-old died as a result of injuries from the crash.

cooktown fatal crash

