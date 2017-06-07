Grilled: council cops heat at public forum

Mayor Mick Curran listens to one resident speak at the meeting.

Council grilled in public meeting: FEARS the wider region was being neglected for luxury projects dominated a Meet the Councillor’s public forum in Gympie last night.

Contentious questions and wild accusations were thrown around in the forum, with Gympie Regional councillors facing a sometimes outwardly hostile audience of about 100 people.

While the councillors initially spoke of new projects aimed to grow the region - like the aquatic centre, the impending Rattler revival and plans to upgrade the library - the focus quickly turned to rural roads, council spending and a feeling of neglect when the floor was opened to public questions.

Councillors Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Hilary Smerdon, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch and Daryl Dodt at the meeting. Scot Kovacevic

Saying she believed there was "no future in Gympie”, as youth were quick to leave the area, one woman accused the councillors of having "done nothing” to make the region an appealing place for people to stay.

"Money is distributed really, really poorly,” she said, pointing to the level of illegal dumping around Gympie as an example and questioning whether they had a bigger plan for the region in mind.

"Nothing actually gets done,” she said.

Mayor Mick Curran said he understood the concerns over what the region offered for people to stay, and said the council was working hard to make quality additions to the region like the new aquatic centre - a project which he said would ultimately not make the council money, "like the Gympie Memorial Pool didn't”, but was a wonderful addition to the region.

However, he also stressed it was important to balance funding needs with cost, saying he had made the commitment to keep rate rises as low as possible.

Rural roads were also a bumpy topic for the council at the meeting.

Residents raised questions about serious safety concerns on a number of regional roads, some of which were "popping tyres” and leading to unsafe driving across two lanes to protect their cars.

In his own introduction to the forum, Councillor Glen Hartwig admitted he believed the council had "lost its way in how we handle our rural roads”.

He said this was understandably a serious issue for residents.

"(People) don't like their teeth falling out when they're driving to town,” he said.

"The thing that makes Gympie stand out... is great people, and we need to support them.”

Queried over the proposal for a $1.2 million RV park near the Rattler railway station, Cr Hartwig also said he did not believe it was "good value for money”.

Mayor Mick Curran addresses the forum. Scot Kovacevic

When asked if he believed he was downplaying a good project for the region, Cr Hartwig said he believed it was a good idea but not at the proposed price.

Culture within the council was also raised, with claims there were issues getting response from council staff on matters, and "labour wastage” was also an issue in the region.

Cr Curran said any concerns could be raised with the council and they would be happy to discuss them with residents.

After the meeting, council CEO Bernard Smith was criticised online for "smirking” during some of the questions.

Crs Mal Gear, James Cochrane and Mark McDonald were all absent from the meeting.

Water assets will not be sold

MAYOR Mick Curran has once again sunk speculation on the future of Gympie's water assets, saying at the meeting they were not being sold to anyone.

Asked about the future of these assets, Cr Curran "categorically” ruled out any sale.

"Our water and sewage operations are not going to Unity Water, Seqwater or any other water company,” Cr Curran said in response to a question over recent changes adopted by the council.

He said the assets would remain solely in council and community hands.

Mayor Mick Curran said Gympie's water assets were not for sale. Emma Channon

Asked about the possibility of water bill increases amid recent concern from the Queensland Audit Office over Seqwater's financial position, Cr Curran said the council had a contractual agreement which ran until 2019 with Seqwater at a set price for their supply, and that Gympie residents who consumed less water would continue to pay less on their water bills.

On the heels of new open hours adopted by the council for the region's rubbish dumps, Cr Hilary Smerdon also faced a grilling over the changes and the effect they will have on some local business.

While he understood residents' concerns, Cr Smerdon said council was working under increasing health and safety pressure on how they operated their sites.

"I don't agree with the reduction of services, but at the moment it's the best outcome we can come up with,” he said.

Cr Smerdon said work place health and safety requirements had lead the council to adopt the changes.

"We have to personally man every waste transfer station that we own.

"To do that, we have to close certain dumps because the cost of doing that is quite prohibitive.”

No concern on Rattler costs

THERE is no concern over Rattler funding, Mayor Mick Curran said, with plans still going ahead to have the train rolling by the end of the year.

Questioned over the transparency of the revival of the heritage steam train, Cr Curran said all funding for work on the Rattler's revival to date fell within the $10.8 million the project was expected to cost.

"The train will be rolling on December 2,” Cr Curran said.

The Rattler mid-journey. Eric Taylor

While there was also concern over a reported expiry date of December 1 on State Government funding for the Rattler, Cr Curran said it was not a cut-off.

Highlighting its importance to the region's tourism, Cr Curran said the Rattler attracted more than 30,000 visitors each year it was running.

Asked about the cost of the recent acceptance of a tender for Mapleton-based consultancy company Railway Futures Pty Ltd of $455,277.02, Cr Curran said the cost of this and three previous engineering reports were well within the current funding.

Later asked about the possibility of safety issues from horizontal cracking identified in the concrete on the Deep Creek rail bridge, Cr Curran said all regulatory requirements would be addressed by professionals.

"Before that train leaves that station, the rail regulator has to sign off,” he said.

Asked if he was willing to be on the train the first time it left the station, Cr Curran happily agreed.

"I'd love to go on the first ride.”