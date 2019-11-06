Grieving mum wants inquiry into veteran suicide

A NORTH Queensland mother whose Afghanistan veteran son took his own life on Anzac Day, will be joined by other grieving mothers at a summit calling for a royal commission into veteran suicide.

Charters Towers mother Glenda Weston has flown in to Sydney to attend The Daily Telegraph's Save Our Heroes Summit, being held at NSW parliament today.

Private Bradley Carr.

Her son a former Private, Bradley Carr, 34, took his own life on April 25 this year.

"What I want to achieve is early intervention for soldiers who are diagnosed with PTSD," Ms Weston said.

"They (Australian Defence Force) need to prevent this from happening, because it becomes like a disease that grows and gets worse.

"They simply don't know how to deal with it."

Brad had received mental health treatment in Cairns, Townsville and lastly the Gold Coast to help him battle the demons he had acquired during his eight-month deployment in 2009.

Ms Weston said transitioning members required more support to make a successful integration back into the civilian community.

"The ADF are to blame, " she said.

"Basically they need to bring these boys back into the mainstream.

"They just give them their discharge papers and let them go," she said.

"They need to understand PTSD a lot better than what they do and fully realise the deadly impact it can have on a life.

Ms Weston said a royal commission was long overdue and hoped it would enact change so other mothers didn't have to suffer as she did.

"There has to be some sort of a review or new policies'' she said.

"We hope this there will be reforms, or some changes made. There has to be. Otherwise things will get worse, the boys are getting worse, it's a very serious issues.

"I cry all the time because he's gone.

" We need to make changes for the future and make it a priority."

>>You can contact Open Arms Veterans and Family Counselling Service on 1800 011 046.

Or Lifeline on 13 11 14.