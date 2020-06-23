Grieving family remembers doting mother

TRAGIC LOSS: The family and friends of Bev Nimmo have remembered a “beautiful lady’’ who loved to socialise and was a doting parent.

TRAGIC LOSS: The family and friends of Bev Nimmo have remembered a “beautiful lady’’ who loved to socialise and was a doting parent.

SHE was a doting parent, grandmother and a socialite.”

This is how Bev Nimmo has been remembered by her son, Rob, after the beloved 74-year-old died in a horrific two-car crash last week.

Mr Nimmo recalled a farmer and hard worker who “raised two boys (he and his brother Wayne) in a 23-foot caravan for 13 years”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

He said Bev and her husband of 52 years, Bob, took over their Mothar Mountain small crop farm in the early 1970s.

Bev Nimmo with sons Wayne (left) and Rob.

But his mum’s work did not stop with crops.

“She worked as a cook at a number of service stations,” he said.

They included the Caltex and the station on the Bruce Highway that once housed Gympie’s big pineapple.

But it was not a case of all work and no play.

Mr Nimmo said Bev had a love of tennis, a weekly ritual which forged lifelong friendships.

Bev Nimmo.

“There was nothing she loved more than on a Friday night going (to eat) at the bowls club or hockey club.”

“She loved to entertain,” Mr Nimmo said.

“She was proud of her house, proud of her boys, and proud of their achievements.”

Her family included her sons, two daughters-in-law, and five grandchildren.

There was a cheeky side too.

‘She was always quick with a comeback.’

She was born in New South Wales (in Narrandera, near Wagga Wagga), and happy to fly the blue flag come State of Origin – the only person among them to cheer under the colour.

“It’s the only game of football they watched,” Mr Nimmo said.

And she was a “stirrer” too.

“She loved to embarrass me among my friends wearing her blue scarf.

“She was always quick with a comeback.

“She loved life.”