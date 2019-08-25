Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

COMEDOWN: Rising rugby league star Daniel West-Pes has pleaded guilty to two charges in Gayndah Magistrates Court.

A RISING rugby league star who played a key role in his side's undefeated run in the regular season of the Central Burnett Rugby League competition has come crashing back down to earth after he smashed a glass door at a North Burnett pub.

Daniel West-Pes, 21, who last weekend was named Player of the Year and Highest Points Scorer after the Mundubbera Tigers' 26-32 defeat to Gayndah Gladiators in the grand final, had been drinking at Mundubbera Hotel into the early hours of Sunday, July 14.

A police officer, conducting a routine patrol in the main bar, heard West-Pes yelling at a patron, challenging him to go outside and fight.

West-Pes' friends were asked to take the footballer home.

When he was leaving, he punched the glass door, smashing it.

This was observed by the manager, who was standing outside, and also captured on CCTV.

Defence counsel Mark Oliver told Gayndah Magistrates Court West-Pes was a "very gifted footballer" who had previously played football for the Ipswich Jets and Easts Tigers.

The Times understands this was at Reserve Grade level.

The court heard the incident occurred around the anniversary period of the death of his child.

"He's had some losses in his family," Mr Oliver said.

"He was drinking heavily with friends.

"He became very depressed, he was loud and being very stupid.

"He punched the window and then he was mouthing-off across the road.

"Typical young person who was drunk and suffered a lot of personal loss."

Mr Oliver said West-Pes had been undergoing counselling.

"Your honour, he has a bright football future," Mr Oliver said.

"He can't afford a conviction... if he gets a conviction, he won't be suitable for any major club."

West-Pes pleaded guilty to charges of wilful damage and public nuisance within or in the vicinity of licensed premises.

He was fined $800 and ordered to pay $850 restitution to Mundubbera Hotel.

The convictions were not recorded.