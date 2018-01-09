Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
GRIDLOCK: Sunshine Motorway standstill after multi-car crash

Scott Sawyer
by

UPDATE: Traffic has returned to normal after a multi-vehicle crash caused gridlock on the Sunshine Motorway. 

Motorists were delayed for about 20 minutes at the gridlock's worst, with traffic banking back to the Kawana Way exit on the motorway's eastbound stretch.

Paramedics were not called to the crash scene. 

EARLIER: The Sunshine Motorway has hit gridlock this morning after a multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic to a crawl.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised delays are expected and is telling drivers to proceed with caution with northbound lanes affected.

The crash took place about 10 minutes ago just before the Buderim Avenue exit northbound and motorists are reporting heavy traffic banking up down the Nicklin Way.

More to come.

Topics:  community crash sunshine coast traffic transport

The Sunshine Coast Daily
