Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Pacific Motorway has been hit by major congestion after seven-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
The Pacific Motorway has been hit by major congestion after seven-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
News

Seven-car Pacific Mwy smash, Bruce Hwy carpark

by Danielle O’Neal
11th Apr 2021 2:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Motorists are facing more than 40-minute delays on the Pacific Motorway after a seven-car smash.

As of 2.10pm, northbound motorists were facing 41-minute delays between Springwood and Tenah Merah.

Emergency services were called to the Northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway near Slacks Creek at 1.07pm.

Paramedics assessed 11 people, four with minor injuries and seven were uninjured.

A woman with a head injury was taken to the Mater Hospital in a stable condition.

A child and two other adults, all in a stable condition, are being assessed.

There are major delays on the Bruce Highway southbound between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.
There are major delays on the Bruce Highway southbound between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Meanwhile, motorists on the Bruce Highway southbound are facing more than 20-minute delays.

Traffic is slow moving on the Bruce Highway between Coochin Creek and Caboolture.

Originally published as Gridlock mania: Seven-car Pacific Mwy smash, Bruce Hwy carpark

More Stories

bruce highway crash editors picks pacific motorway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Livestream: Day 3 of U15 Aus Hockey championships

        Premium Content Livestream: Day 3 of U15 Aus Hockey championships

        Hockey Ahead of Monday’s rest day there is still everything to play for at the Australian Hockey U15s Championships on day three in Bathurst. WATCH LIVE.

        Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        Premium Content Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        News Queensland could stay this way for a long time yet

        Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Premium Content Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Property Here’s where you can still get a house for less than $500,000

        50 PHOTOS: School holiday fun around Gympie

        Premium Content 50 PHOTOS: School holiday fun around Gympie

        News Take a look at the 50 snaps of smiling faces having fun around Gympie.