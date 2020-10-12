Greens now to attend Gympie’s sole state election debate

UPDATE: AT least one more candidate will putting their policies in the spotlight this week with the Greens’ Lauren Granger-Brown reversing course and revealing she will be at Wednesday night’s live debate hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

Ms Granger-Brown was one of two members who were expected to be absent from the only live debate being held in the region ahead of the October 31 election.

Labor’s Geoff Williams was the other conformed absentee.

Each cited a “prior engagement”.

Donna Reardon may be one of two candidates to miss the region’s only election debate for the state election.

However Chamber president Tony Goodman today confirmed Ms Granger-Brown would be making an appearance on Wednesday night.

Mr Williams is still expected to be absent and it is not yet known if election latecomer Donna Reardon, who nominated as an Independent at the weekend, will be there.

All other candidates for the state election will be in attendance for the debate, which is being held at Cooloola Christian College from 6pm.

EARLIER OCTOBER 9: THE left side of politics will be light on at next week’s live state election debate with at least two of Gympie’s seven candidates declining to attend.

Greens candidate Lauren Granger-Brown and Labor’s Geoff Williams will be absent from the Wednesday evening event owing to prior engagements.

Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman said the Chamber was exploring whether a three minute video provided by Ms Granger-Brown can be played instead.

Gympie Greens candidate Lauren Granger-Brown will not be at next week’s live election debate, the only face to face Meet the Candidates and election event to be held in Gympie before the election.

But while the Chamber is “happy to accommodate” Ms Granger-Brown and is exploring whether a three-minute video provided by the Greens member can be played, Mr Goodman said it would depend on whether the Cooloola Christian Centre’s facilities allow for it.

“Otherwise, she can send a representative along,” he said.

Mr Williams confirmed his absence due to a “family matter” yesterday afternoon with The Gympie Times.

ALP candidate Geoff Williams will also be missing from the night.

An email to Ms Granger-Brown seeking to clarify the reason for her absence was not responded to by deadline.

Mr Goodman said all other candidates – Independents Tim Jerome and Roland Maertens, IMOP’s Nicholas Fairbairn, One Nation’s Michael Blaxland and the LNP’s incumbent Tony Perrett – have confirmed their attendance at the election forum.

The debate will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at Cooloola Christian College.

It will be livestreamed on The Gympie Times website from 6pm.

The doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.