Greens candidate Bryar reflects on 'huge upswing' in Gympie

The Greens Wide Bay candidate Daniel Bryar with volunteer Lauren Granger-Brown at the Gympie South State School polling booth on Election Saturday. Troy Jegers

THE Wide Bay polling booths have now closed, but The Greens candidate Daniel Bryar was full of positivity when reflecting on his campaign during a stopover at Gympie South State School early this afternoon.

Mr Bryar said there had been a "huge amount of upswing” for the party in Gympie.

"We'd normally only get around five booths in the Gympie area, I think I'm going to visit at least five now ... with five more to go to,” Mr Bryar said.

"We had a lot of people sign up to volunteer, a lot of young people in particular and first time voters ... so it's been really good.

"After 6 o'clock tonight it's anybody's game for government. I couldn't say one way or another what's going to happen but ... our campaign has been positive, it's been really good. We've seen a lot of support move to The Greens from people on the ground.

"This electorate is particularly diverse ... there are a lot of regional people feeling disenfranchised with the major parties, so it could go any way.”

Mr Bryar said the latest pre-election tactics were "probably the most negative campaigning he'd seen from the other parties”.

"The Greens have made a very concerted effort to go with nothing but positive messages, and I think that's really been evident with what we've seen in the advertising,” he said.

"Of all the TV advertising I've seen up here, it's extremely negative from the other parties. I don't think the message of 'don't go for the other guy' is really coming through to people, I think what people really want to see is 'what are you going to do for me?' That's had a lot of cut through for us. This campaign has been really really positive for us.”

Mr Bryar said he'd spent a lot of time on the campaign trail with fellow candidates Llew O'Brien, Jason Scanes and Tim Jerome, but hadn't even met One Nation candidate Aaron Vico or Jasmine Smith of Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

He said he was looking forward to a "well-earned beer” at the end of the campaign.