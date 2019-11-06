Greengrocer’s compassionate offer to potato thief

John Kapiris posted CCTV footage to Facebook showing a woman taking a 5kg bag of potatoes from his store. Mr Kapiris urged the woman to come forward so he could offer her help.

John Kapiris posted CCTV footage to Facebook showing a woman taking a 5kg bag of potatoes from his store. Mr Kapiris urged the woman to come forward so he could offer her help.

A greengrocer has made an emotional plea for a thief who stole potatoes from his shop to come forward - not for her to be punished but to help her.

St Bernards Fruit & Veg Market owner John Kapiris posted CCTV footage to Facebook showing a woman taking a 5kg bag of potatoes from his store.

Mr Kapiris urged the woman to come forward so he could offer her help.

"If you're stealing potatoes you obviously haven't got money to feed yourself or kids," the post reads.

"I'm not reporting you I want to help you I'm serious, come back to my shop for help."

Mr Kapiris, of Highbury, told The Advertiser he wanted to help the women with vouchers or staple food items if she was struggling.

"We don't know her situation but seeing that just touched me," he said.

"She took potatoes, that's telling me that she's starving or has kids to feed.

"I couldn't imagine a little kid being starving, I just can't fathom that.

"So this particular case really touched me and that's why I was sympathetic."

More than 100 Facebook users have commented on the post with some even offering to donate food or money to the woman.

This isn't the first time Mr Kapiris has lent a hand to someone he caught stealing.

After catching a regular customer taking a handful of eggs, Mr Kapiris gave the woman eggs each week.

"She told me that she loved eggs but she couldn't afford to buy them so I gave her a dozen eggs for free every week until she died," he said.

"The way I think is that if I'm in the position to help a certain amount of people in my life then I do what I can."