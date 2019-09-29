Greene’s dad arrested after alleged police headbutt

Police at the MCG after the AFL Grand Final. Picture: Tony Gough

Police at the MCG after the AFL Grand Final. Picture: Tony Gough

GWS footballer Toby Greene's father Michael Greene was arrested at the MCG yesterday for allegedly assaulting a female police officer.

Police said they were initially called to reports of a man allegedly alcohol affected in bathrooms at the ground about 5pm.

While being escorted from the ground, it is alleged he headbutted a female police officer.

The 59-year-old from Ferntree Gully was interviewed by police last night and has been remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

The Herald Sun understands Greene is estranged from his father and the pair haven't had a relationship in years.

Toby Greene ohugged by Heath Shaw after the Giants’ crushing defeat in the AFL Grand Final. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos via Getty Images.

Greene spent his childhood in both Ashburton with his mother and Malvern with his father. The parents split when Greene was "five or six'', he told the Herald Sun earlier this month, but said that did not deny him having a loving upbringing.

"No, I don't think I had a difficult upbringing. Mum and dad were pretty much the complete opposite," he said.

Mum was a really good mum. I went to a private school, got a scholarship to Wesley and that was lucky."

A Greater Western Sydney Giants club spokeswoman said: "The club will not be making any comment on the matter."

It comes as Richmond defeated GWS by 89 points at yesterday's AFL Grand Final.

Three police officers were assaulted on job while Richmond stormed to a Grand Final win at the MCG. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Two other police officers were allegedly assaulted on the job at yesterday's AFL Grand Final at the MCG, with one bitten and another struck to the back of the head.

The incident where police were allegedly assaulted happened about 5.45pm.

Police allege a 21-year-old Brookfield man bit an officer and a 27-year-old Brookfield man struck a second police officer to the back of the head after they were spoken to about their behaviour.

The police officer allegedly bitten has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Both were charged with assault police and drunk and were released on bail.

Police said they evicted 43 people for offences including assault police, drunk possess alcohol, drugs offences, ticketing offence and behavioural offences.

Police arrested a further six people in Richmond overnight.

Three people were arrested for being drunk and three people were summoned to appear at court for discharging flares.

The Andrews Government introduced legislation last September that required courts to jail offenders who assault emergency workers for a mandatory minimum of six months.

