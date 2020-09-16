Pollies join family’s push for Aussie aid for missing crew

More North Queensland politicians have thrown their support behind the Orda family in their bid to ramp up search efforts for Lukas Orda, who was lost at sea almost two weeks ago.

The vet was on board the Gulf Livestock 1 when it went down in a typhoon in the East China Sea.

For days, Lukas's parents, Dr Ulrich and Sabine Orda, have been calling for the federal government to support the Japanese Coast Guard in its efforts to find the missing crew.

Labor Senator Nita Green said there was still hope survivors may emerge after Japanese crews found a life raft."Australia has extensive experience and expertise with search and rescue missions and the Morrison Government should be offering it to help this search and rescue mission," Senator Green said.

"The families of Australians on board the ship deserve to know that every possible effort is being taken."

Dr Ulrich and Sabine Orda, parents of missing Australian vet Lukas Orda, made an emotional plea to continue the search for the missing capsized Gulf Livestock 1. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Federal Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said he had met with the Ordas last week and urged the government to assist in any way it could.

"I think it is important for anyone that can help to stand up and help out," he said. "As a father of young kids, I couldn't think of anything worse."

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the Japanese government had confirmed the search was continuing.

Lukas Orda

"We regard Japan's Coast Guard as highly professional and capable, and we believe its search has been thorough and well-managed," she said.

"Australia has offered assistance, acknowledging and respecting Japan's role and responsibilities in this instance under the International Search and Rescue Convention."

Senator Susan McDonald has already urged the federal government to help with the search.

Originally published as Green, Thompson join family's push for Aussie aid in search for missing crew