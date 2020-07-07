‘Green nonsense’ has led Gympie to proposed ‘monstrosity’

Letter to the Editor by Roger Broadley

RE: “Controversial $2 Billion Toolara Wind Farm” The Gympie Times, July 4, 2020.

That this monstrosity is even being contemplated simply amazes me.

Wind farms together with solar farms are all part of a huge furphy relating to climate change, formerly referred to as global warming. The manufacture, maintenance, and life expectancy of these odious devices make them only marginally superior to fossil fuels in terms of CO2 output. They only function when the wind blows or the sun shines, so massive storage facilities must be available.

Roger Broadley at his Mary Street book store, possibly the only one in the world named after a giraffe.

Is climate change happening? Yes, more than likely.

Is it anthropogenic? (i.e. caused by added CO2 emissions generated by man’s activity) unlikely.

The myth about anthropogenic climate change should be exposed for what it is - a massive hoax, a confidence trick, and a device to make us all feel guilty.

The Toolara state forest where it is proposed to build a $2 billion wind farm.

It is presented by the press as an indisputable fact.

Because of the many benefits arising from the use of fossil fuels, we all enjoy the wonderful ensuing technological advances, worldwide, today.

If the climate change lobby were sincere in their beliefs, they should forfeit their motor cars and mobile phones, and I can’t see this ever happening any time soon.

And the blatant manipulation of poor young Greta Thunberg does no more than speak for itself.

Admittedly climate change has taken very much a back seat since this COVID-19 crisis, but it won’t go away.

Now is the time to face reality.

To appreciate, and to be grateful for our life for what it is - enough of this ‘green’ nonsense.

Yours faithfully,

Roger Broadley PhD, Gympie