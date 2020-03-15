Menu
The show must go on. The NRL has unveiled its plan to continue playing matches in the face of the shocking coronavirus pandemic.
Green light: NRL season continues amid coronavirus chaos

by Michael Carayannis and Phil Rothfield
15th Mar 2020 9:08 AM
The NRL will continue with matches to go ahead as planned this week despite the growing fears of the coronavirus.

Club bosses were told during a phone hook-up with the NRL executive on Sunday morning.

Chairman Peter V'landys and boss Todd Greenberg will publicly announce the measures at a 10am press conference.

In Round 2, next weekend, matches will be played behind closed doors in empty stadiums.

A decision on what will happen for the remainder of the competition will be made in due course.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has informed clubs that matches will continue to be played. Picture: AAP
NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has informed clubs that matches will continue to be played. Picture: AAP

It comes after the Warriors confirmed they will base themselves in Australia in a bid to ensure the competition will be played.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary called for a stop to "Band-Aid solutions".

Penrith reserve grade players did not play on Saturday after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"Other countries have gone into lockdown," Cleary said.

"It just feels like we're changing our minds every hour. It would be good if people at the top made a strong statement. It feels like it's hour by hour which causes uncertainty."

More Stories

