Green light for new Imbil retail centre

Plans for new commercial development (and home at the back) at Imbil have been approved by Gympie Regional Council’s planning department.

A NEW outdoor dining experience is on the horizon in the Mary Valley with a proposed four shop development at Imbil getting the green light from Gympie Regional Council.

The project includes a two-bedroom apartment at the back of the now-vacant block overlooking Yabba Creek.

The two bedrooms are separate from the main building, which is connected to the retail shops by a walkway.

It will sit on raised poles due to the block’s tendency to flood.

The shops and the residence will be joined by a walkway.

The four shops will increase the town’s commercial floor space by a combined 180sq m.

The council has placed about 50 conditions on the development, mostly tied to parking, landscaping, waste, and to ensure the protection of Yabba Creek from polluting run-off.

Construction work still needs to be lodged with the council and approved before any development of the site can begin.

The residential home will overlook Yabba Creek.

The retail centre is the second commercial development at Imbil to be given council’s nod of approval in four months.

Plans for a new bakery and restaurant (also on Yabba Rd) were given a green light in April.

That project is expected to unfold in three stages: the bakery and two retail shops first, followed by the restaurant and then – depending on demand – two more shops.

