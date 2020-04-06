Green light for Imbil retail development

A bakery and a restaurant form part of a 5000 sqm retail development approved at Imbil.

A NEW bakery and restaurant are on the way to Imbil with the 5000sq m development getting the green light from Gympie Regional Council.

The Yabba Rd development will be built over three stages and includes three retail shops and outdoor dining.

The bakery and retail stores will form the first stage of the development.

The restaurant will be added in stage two.

The third stage will hinge on demand.

However, one of the key characteristic of the project has been axed.

Developer Fredsville Investment wanted a camphor laurel tree at the front of the block to be kept for its aesthetic impact on the area between the bakery and the driveway.

Imbil development at Yabba Rd

It would take 15-20 years of growth for even a newly planted mature tree to replace it, Fredsville Investment said in its application.

“It will not be possible to replace or recreate the ambience of shaded outdoor dining which is central to the proposed character of the front of the site.”

Camphor laurel trees are a declared weed species.

However, a council spokewsoman said the developers removed the tree from the plans following discussions over how biosecurity would be managed if the tree was allowed to remain at the property.

Imbil development at Yabba Rd

Three other camphor laurel trees originally on the block had already been removed or destroyed.

Other conditions include the planting of street trees and the construction of a footpath at the front of the development.

The retail project was one of nine approvals issued by the council last month, including one for a church at Southside’s Copp Rd.

Imbil development at Yabba Rd, had the tree been allowed to stay.

The church, proposed by the Gympie Gospel Trust, is to be a smaller version of one previously approved for the area.

No more than 225 people will be allowed to congregate at the church except for during special events.

These have been capped at four times every year.

The church will be allowed to run from 5.30pm-8pm Monday to Friday, 8am-12noon on Saturday and 6am-6pm on Sunday.

UPDATE: This story has been edited folowing further information from the council about the conditions relating to the camphor laurel tree.