Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A new showroom building is to be built at Monkland's Bunsworth Industrial Park.
A new showroom building is to be built at Monkland's Bunsworth Industrial Park.
News

Green light for first of 2 projects in Gympie industrial park

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
20th Oct 2020 12:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LIFE continues to return to one of the region’s longstanding development centres with a new showroom and factory to be built in the Bunsworth Industrial Park at Monkland.

The park is already home to such large businesses as Harvey Norman, Chemist Warehouse, Autobarn and Lincraft.

Land owner David Bannister has been given approval to build a single storey showroom with display and storage areas on a vacant block of land at Edwin Campion Dr across the road from Harvey Norman.

It would be home to a sole tenant, but no company is directly named in the development application.

The site the new building will be built on.
The site the new building will be built on.

The building would provide 496sq m of floor space if approved, with 11 off-street parking spots.

Mr Bannister’s planners, Martoo Consulting, said that Bunsworth Park was “once considered as a site for a major commercial development in the late 1970s”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“When the Bunsworth Industrial Park was first established by the landowner of the site, the land was in an industrial type zone but developed with a higher standard to that than undertaken for in (sic) the Gympie region for an industrial estate,” the planners said.

The block is still vacant.
The block is still vacant.

“The developer endeavoured to attract those industrial and commercial type uses that could coexist in an industrial park and maintained a higher visual and physical amenity than traditional industrial estates.”

The council’s planning department approved the building by delegation.

It was the first of two developments proposed for the industrial park this year; macadamia specialists CL Mac are planning an expansion to their operations on the other side of the park.

They are the first applications for development at the park since 2016.

development economic development gympie council gympie development gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He shot him, twice’: Witness says murder accused confessed

        Premium Content ‘He shot him, twice’: Witness says murder accused confessed

        Crime A man accused of murdering Gregory Armstrong confessed to shooting him twice after being dared to pull the trigger, a court has heard.

        BREAKING: Woman dies after horrific Gympie head-on crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Woman dies after horrific Gympie head-on crash

        News The woman was one of three people critically hurt in the head-on collision in the...

        Man smashed in head by beam in woodworking incident

        Premium Content Man smashed in head by beam in woodworking incident

        News A man in his 70s has been flown to hospital in a serious condition

        GP denies raping woman during pap smear

        Premium Content GP denies raping woman during pap smear

        Crime A trial has begun for a Queensland doctor