Green group says Colton mine 'still poses risk to Strait'

AN ACTIVIST opposed to the Colton mine says the health of the Great Sandy Strait is on the line.

This is despite a Land Court finding that the discharge of water from the mine did not pose a threat of "serious of irreversible environmental damage".

The Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee claims metals likely to be discharged by the open cut coal mine near Aldershot still pose a risk to the Mary River and beyond.

"It could have a potential flow-on effect into the fishing industry, tourism and health of the ecosystem, animals and plants in the Sandy Strait," catchment officer Tanzi Smith said.

In approving the three critical leases needed for the mine to go ahead last week, Queensland Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the project had been through a "rigorous assessment process" and was subject to "strict conditions governing water releases".