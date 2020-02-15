Green drought goes on for some Gympie region farmers

RAIN: But not all farmers have water to spare, even as the Mary River and tributaries run high across most of the region..

BELIEVE it or not, some Gympie region property owners are still praying for rain.

The green shoots bursting out in paddocks everywhere hide the sad reality of isolated properties that are still in “green drought.”

Their paddocks are growing grass again, but creeks are not running and dams are not full.

These were isolated cases, according to Gympie MP, grazier and Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett.

“We’re a lot happier than we were,” he said.

“But some have missed out.”

“Even at our place, we’ve got some dams that are full, some half full and a few that have not had much,” he said.

“That’s what happens with storm rain, which this was. It can be patchy.

“If you’re not under a storm you don’t always get the rain.

But in most places the creeks are running and the dams are fill and it was very good rain for grass growing, as well as for crops and the horticulture sector.

“Irrigation storages are also pretty full in a lot of places

“Pasture growth has benefited a lot of people, not just here but around the state.

“The paddocks had gone dormant for so long and we didn’t get any real pasture growing rain in January.

Yet despite floods along waterways, full tanks and dams in most places, Chatsworth resident Steve Mullaly is one who has not had much at all on his Horton Rd property.

“We’ve had normal enough rain, about 25mm in 24 hours, but it all just soaked in here.

“It was good rain, but (at my place) the creeks aren’t flowing and the dams aren’t full,” he said.

Mr Perrett said most farmers would be happy to see a couple of reasonably sunny weeks to promote pasture growth.

“If we get 50mm of follow-up rain in Autumn, it will set things up well.

“Not everyone has had big falls, but most have had rain.

“The good part is that, because the ground had been almost bare, the new pasture coming up is fresh and palatable, high in protein and really good quality pasture.

“It’s very good value feed,” he said.

“I know I’ve had enough at my place,” Kilkivan district council representative Hilary Smerdon said.

But there would be patches where the rain was not as good, he said.

They woudl be scattered though, he said.