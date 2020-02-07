Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer announce joint Aussie tour

One of Australia's favourite rock champions Green Day will return to Australian stadiums in November and they're bringing their mates.

The global Hella Mega tour also features rockers Fall Out Boy and influential band Weezer, who opened for Foo Fighters on their stadium tour in 2018.

Green Day have enjoyed a live affair with Australian fans for more than 25 years, commanding the charts with their 1994 breakthrough album Dookie which debuted at No.1.

Green Day is heading Down Under. Picture: Pamela Littky

Each of their records since have kicked off at the top of the ARIA charts, going on to sell more than one and a half million albums in Australia alone over the decades and they release their 13th studio album Father Of All … on Friday.

While commentators predicted the politically conscious group's new album would be influenced by President Trump, the band said they wanted to make music fans could dance to.

Weezer will be joining Green Day for their Australian tour. Picture: Supplied

"The thing with Trump, all of it, for us, seemed too obvious. There's so much toxic s*** in the ether right now," frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told Spin.

"I didn't want to write songs that would contribute to that. So, for us, it was like, 'Okay, instead of doing some opus or something like that, let's find a new direction we haven't gone into',"

Fall Out Boy. Picture: AAP

They ignited fan excitement on Wednesday when all three bands posted teasers online with the Australia and New Zealand flags.

The tour will kick off on November 8 at Perth's HBF Park, before heading to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on November 11, followed by Bankwest Stadium, Sydney on November 14 and concluding in Brisbane on November 17 at Suncorp Stadium.

The Hella Mega tour announce comes in the same week veteran alternative rock band Faith No More announced their first headlining dates in Australia since 1995, returning to arenas in May.

And short-lived teen rock heart-throbs Short Stack announced a July reunion club tour.

Tickets for Green Day's Hella Mega shows go on sale at 11am on February 14.

The Green Day webstore and Fall Out Boy and Weezer fan pre-sales, commence at 9am on February 10.

The Green Day fan pre-sale commences at 10am on February 10.

My Live Nation and Ticketmaster members can secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning at 10am on February 11.