25°
Opinion

The green chains that threaten to strangle our state

Julian Tomlinson | 17th Jul 2017 8:41 AM
A general view of the Mt Piper coal fired power station near, Lithgow, NSW, Monday, May 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING
A general view of the Mt Piper coal fired power station near, Lithgow, NSW, Monday, May 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING DAN HIMBRECHTS

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST two weeks after US President Donald Trump delivered a rousing speech calling for Americans to dig, frack and scrape every ounce of fossil fuel from American soil, we get Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk putting us on a biodegradable wicker raft and sending us down the river.

While one of the world's leading economies is aiming to go from a net importer of energy to a net exporter by implementing an unprecedented mining boom, we in Queensland - similarly blessed with a bounty of fossil fuels - are moving to a "carbon neutral future" by 2050.

While America roars, Queensland whimpers and tells scores of blue-collar workers they'll have to forget about earning big money in the mines and go back to study for a job on a solar or wind farm.

The "Climate Change Transition Strategy" released this week reads like an environmentalist's playbook.

We're talking electric cars, new homes with built-in battery storage for solar power and a drastic reduction in those nasty emissions.

The new Climate Change Transition Strategy includes a focus on electric cars, like this new Model 3 from Tesla.
The new Climate Change Transition Strategy includes a focus on electric cars, like this new Model 3 from Tesla.

There's also more talk of stopping tree clearing, which kind of makes you wonder where we're going to grow our food in years to come.

That's not to say the intentions aren't noble, they're just premature, and condemn Queensland to becoming an anaemic vegan when it's sitting on a mountain of life-giving meat.

We all know Labor got in a position to win government because of preference deals with The Greens, and now this is the payoff.

But what looks good to Greens voters in their white-collar worlds in Brisbane, looks decidedly nasty to regional Queensland.

I recently drove through the mining towns west of Rockhampton and Mackay and it was heartbreaking. Blackwater, Biloela, Jericho, Alpha, Clermont … they're all struggling.

Once thriving pubs and cafes I recall from my youth have closed, and main streets are lifeless.

These green schemes are sounding the death knell for our regional centres, and cause a vicious cycle of forcing young people to leave - so-called urban drift.

But again, the problem isn't the notion of clean energy, it's the lunacy of pursuing it so fervently.

 

Citizens from Pine Rivers block large trucks entering Downer’s asphalt plant in Brendale in protest to the company's involvement with the Adani coal mine. Photographer: Liam Kidston.Source:News Corp Australia
Citizens from Pine Rivers block large trucks entering Downer’s asphalt plant in Brendale in protest to the company's involvement with the Adani coal mine. Photographer: Liam Kidston.Source:News Corp Australia

Our state Labor government expresses horror that Queensland has the highest greenhouse gas emissions in Australia. Considering Australia contributes about 1.5 per cent of the world's emissions, that means Queensland's contribution is minuscule.

To be clear, nothing - absolutely nothing - we do in Australia, let alone Queensland, can have an influence on world temperatures.

So why do Palaszczuk and her Greens-loving mates insist on consigning our regions to the scrapheap by steadfastly denying them the tools to thrive?

Labor's craven capitulation to The Greens is stifling everything that is good for the economy and for people trying to feed their families.

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Cairns meeting. Picture: Brendan Radke
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Cairns meeting. Picture: Brendan Radke

The Federal Coalition is no better with its kowtowing to the United Nations by banning offshore dumping of dredge spoil, and refusal to build dams even though hard scientific evidence supports it.

The climate change scare machine is losing ground nearly every day, so it's time we employed politicians with the guts to drastically cut the attention given to green ideologues.

Trump has backed out of the Paris Agreement and demanded America unlock its oil reserves estimated to be 20 per cent more than what Saudi Arabia has.

One of the world's most excitable climate change alarmists, Dr Michael Mann, has in the past fortnight admitted climate models are based on flawed data, and has risked being in contempt of a Canadian court by refusing to hand over the source material he used to draw the infamous "hockey stick graph".

DAN HIMBRECHTS

Queensland doesn't need to tumble headlong towards a renewable energy future just yet, especially when such moves are proven to drastically increase power prices.

Individuals and businesses need to be released from the green shackles and be given access to cheap coal-fired power while the huge issues of generation, cost and storage of renewables are solved.

It seems the only way to achieve this is by demanding state Labor return to its working class roots, or voting them out.
 

Julian Tomlinson is the deputy editor of The Cairns Post.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  environment opinion

'Fears of massive brain trauma': Critical teen needs prayers

'Fears of massive brain trauma': Critical teen needs prayers

'I am so scared of massive brain trauma'; Tristan's mother.

Troubled teacher returns to school after aiming car at cop

Police generic

The teacher was convicted in 2015.

Sam Thaiday faces retirement after Wayne Bennett call

Sam Thaiday has been punted.

“Next year will be the end for Sam with us, he knows that."

Kindy kids' report cards would 'forewarn' schools

Queensland Kindy teachers will be sending reports at the end of the year directly to schools, to allow Prep teachers to pinpoint any learning or behaviour issues before the child starts school. Picture: Supplied

The children would be judged over five learning, development areas.

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Fundraising walk helping community and staff to give thanks

WALKING ON: Getting ready for tomorrow's Gratitude Walk are Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Currie and Narelle Griffiths

Little Haven Gratitude Walk on this weekend.

Little horses will be big hit at Widgee this weekend

BURGER NIGHT: Arjay AND Chais Huskisson both voted chips and burgers the best tucker at the Bushmans Bar last Saturday night.

Widgee hosts miniature horse show

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

‘Man babies’ can’t accept Dr Who shake-up

JODIE Whittaker will become the first woman to play the Time Lord.

Mary Poppins Returns: Our first proper look at Emily Blunt

The much-loved Disney classic is returning to the big screen with a new cast.

The most action-packed teaser for Mary Poppins Returns is here

INXS singer's daughter to inherit millions as she turns 21

Tiger Lily Hutchence turns 21 on July 22. Picture: Supplied

THE once-shy daughter of Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence grows up

Disney has finally revealed the cast of Aladdin

Disney reveals cast for live action remake of Aladdin

Disney unveiled the main stars

Ninja Warrior: Nine slammed for disqualifying deaf ninja

Cashion was gutted when he realised he was outed on a technicality.

The honeymoon is over for Nine's Ninja Warrior

Missing pieces in GoT you must know

Everything you need to know about Game of Thrones before season 7.

WINTER is here, bringing with it the new season of Game of Thrones.

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker will be the 13th Doctor

Jodie Whittaker is the next star of the long-running science fiction TV series "Doctor Who" set to become the first woman to take the leading title role.

Finally, a woman playing the Doctor.

FLAT BLOCK WITH NEW SHED

132 Settlement Road, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $167,500

Situated in a picturesque estate in Curra is a flat 4.3 acre block with a new 9m x 6m Colorbond shed with a lean to. All the floors are cement and the walls and...

2 defy your expectations!

109 Benson Road, Chatsworth 4570

5 2 6 OFFERS OVER...

Wow! Wow! And Wow! Looking for the WOW factor? Looking for that one property that is a cut above the rest? Then this is the property you have been searching for!

want 2 buy a Mary Valley piece of paradise!

160 Amamoor Dagun Road, Amamoor 4570

3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Oh yeah, you better believe it, another fantastic property up for sale in the Mary Valley! So picture this, country style western red cedar home, stunning views...

resort living 2 rival the best!

13 Jasmine Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $850,000!

13 Jasmine Avenue Southside exudes class and sophistication of the highest proportions. This architecturally designed luxury residence creates a grand first...

heaps 2 see here!

10 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 1 $275,000!

Upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside, front yard, back yard, this double story home has living options and space absolutely everywhere to just simply relax...

just 2 nice and so much space!

58 Fairway Drive, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 $355,000!

Looking to buy just a really nice, neat and tidy home on a really nice low maintenance block, in a nice area and for a nice affordable price? Then this is the one!

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $275,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

BUILT FROM NATURE - NATURALLY STUNNING !!

21 Johnstone Road, Southside 4570

House 6 4 4 $750,000

Situated on the Southside, this unique and spectacular designed stonemason built home will certainly give you the WOW factor as soon as you step inside and take in...

159 ACRES OF FERTILE FARMING!

122 Coppermine Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

Residential Land Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is 159 acres (64.6ha) of fertile farming property. Fertile rich soil with hills facing...

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!