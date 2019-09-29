‘Greatest scam’: Trump’s scathing message

Donald Trump has recorded a video address that slams his political rivals, amid the worsening Ukraine scandal that has sparked impeachment proceedings.

The US President posted a 38-second message on his official Twitter account on Saturday afternoon local time, describing multiple moves against him by Democrats as "the greatest scam in the history of American politics".

"The Democrats want to take away your guns, they want to take away your healthcare, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges - they want to take away everything," Mr Trump said.

"We can never let this happen."

The defiant words are in response to the turmoil that has gripped Washington in the wake of a whistleblower's complaint about Mr Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.

RELATED: The one word that exposes Donald Trump's fatal flaw

Donald Trump has released a video message attacking Democrats.

In it, the president asked Mr Zelensky to do him a "favour" and investigate the origins of the Russia probe, which by July had already ended, as well as former vice president Joe Biden, who served under Barack Obama.

The latter request about Mr Biden's son Hunter came immediately after the Ukrainian president thanked Mr Trump for America's defence support and said his country was "almost ready" to buy more US military technology.

They are trying to stop ME, because I am fighting for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xiw4jtjkNl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

When Mr Zelensky agreed, Mr Trump then brought up what he referred to as the "other thing", saying that "it would be great" if he could also look into unsubstantiated allegations against Mr Biden - that he used his position to influence an investigation in Ukraine into his son Hunter.

Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, with son Hunter. Picture: Getty Images

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney-General would be great," Mr Trump said on the call.

"Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me."

RELATED: World reacts as transcript of Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian leader is released

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the impeachment inquiry supported by all but a dozen Democrats.

"What's going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics," he said today.

"We're fighting to drain the swamp and that's exactly what I'm doing, and you see why we have to do it, because our country is at stake like never before.

"It's all very simple. They're trying to stop me because I'm fighting for you, and I'll never let that happen."

Additional reporting by Megan Palin