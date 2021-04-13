Menu
Peter Warner (pictured) has tragically lost his life in after falling overboard at the Ballina Bar on Tuesday morning.
News

‘Great seafarer’: Daughter’s tribute after boat tragedy

liana walker
13th Apr 2021 5:02 PM
The daughter of 90-year-old Peter Warner, who lost his life after falling overboard at the Ballina bar on Tuesday morning, has praised him as a "great seafarer."

Mr Warner recently made headlines after he rescued six Tongan boys from what was supposedly a deserted island.

His daughter, Janet Warner, left has paid tribute to her father.

"He was a great seafarer and passed away (Tuesday) morning after a night-time sail up from Yamba on his new boat," Ms Warner said.

"The conditions were favourable otherwise he would not have attempted the voyage."

A boat overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina this morning.
Ms Warner also gave her praise the 17-year-old who was on board with her father at the time.

"The lad with my father is amazing in what he did to bring him ashore," she said.

"We are so grateful to his sailing companion."

Emergency services attended Lighthouse Beach at East Ballina about 8.45am where a short time later a 17-year-old boy - a family friend - assisted in bringing Mr Warner to shore.

A member of the public commenced CPR on the older man until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived but he died at the scene.

The boy was not injured.

A report is being prepared for the coroner in Mr Warner's death.

Tweed Daily News

