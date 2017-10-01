Great result for Gympie school

RUNNERS-UP: Gaining the red ribbon for Educator of the Year was Cooloola Christian College, represented by Trevor Norma

RUNNERS-UP: Gaining the red ribbon for Educator of the Year was Cooloola Christian College, represented by Trevor Norma Tom Daunt

COOLOOLA Christian College's runners-up award in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year award is no mean feat.

The school has been operating in the area only since the early 1990s.

In 2015 the college received the second best rank for all the schools in Queensland for the percentage of students achieving OP 1-5 (overall position scores).

Trevor Norman believes that is one of main reasons for its nomination.

"CCC has a high stand of educational outcomes (greater student gain in NAPLAN results than similar schools) as well as being an active community partner,” Mr Norman said.

The judges said they were impressed with the environment the school fosters.

"CCC delivers an excellent education in a highly supportive and caring learning environment with a strong service culture reaching out to the community.”

Read about more Gympie Chamber of Commerce award winnners HERE.